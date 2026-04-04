ETV Bharat / entertainment

Court Grants Three-Day Police Custody Of Director Ranjith In Sexual Harassment Case

Malayalam director-producer Ranjith, who was arrested following an alleged sexual assault complaint filed against him by a young actress, produced before the First Class Magistrate Court in Kochi, in Ernakulam on Saturday. ( ANI )

Kochi: A court on Saturday granted three days’ police custody of Malayalam director Ranjith, who was arrested in connection with an alleged sexual harassment incident on a film shooting set. Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Selmath RM allowed the petition filed by the police seeking custody of Ranjith for three days, granting it until Monday evening.

Ranjith was produced in the court from the Ernakulam sub-jail, where he had been lodged for the past three days. He also filed a bail petition in the case, claiming innocence.

Ranjith’s counsel argued that the arrest was carried out without following due procedure and cited his health condition while seeking bail. The court said it would consider the bail plea later.

Ranjith was arrested on Tuesday night in Thodupuzha after an actress approached the police, alleging that he had sexually harassed her inside a caravan during a film shoot in Fort Kochi.

Meanwhile, advocate S Rajeev, representing Ranjith, told reporters that the arrest violated Supreme Court directions.