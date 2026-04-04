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Court Grants Three-Day Police Custody Of Director Ranjith In Sexual Harassment Case

The bail application has been posted for April 7, and Ranjith will be produced again in the court on April 6.

Ranjith police custody
Malayalam director-producer Ranjith, who was arrested following an alleged sexual assault complaint filed against him by a young actress, produced before the First Class Magistrate Court in Kochi, in Ernakulam on Saturday. (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : April 4, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Kochi: A court on Saturday granted three days’ police custody of Malayalam director Ranjith, who was arrested in connection with an alleged sexual harassment incident on a film shooting set. Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Selmath RM allowed the petition filed by the police seeking custody of Ranjith for three days, granting it until Monday evening.

Ranjith was produced in the court from the Ernakulam sub-jail, where he had been lodged for the past three days. He also filed a bail petition in the case, claiming innocence.

Ranjith’s counsel argued that the arrest was carried out without following due procedure and cited his health condition while seeking bail. The court said it would consider the bail plea later.

Ranjith was arrested on Tuesday night in Thodupuzha after an actress approached the police, alleging that he had sexually harassed her inside a caravan during a film shoot in Fort Kochi.

Meanwhile, advocate S Rajeev, representing Ranjith, told reporters that the arrest violated Supreme Court directions.

"The Supreme Court has specifically directed that an arrest can be made only in offences attracting more than seven years of punishment. Otherwise, a notice should be issued to the accused, or adequate reasons must be stated before the court," he said.

Rajeev added that Ranjith has several health issues, which were also raised before the court when the police custody application was considered. He said the bail application has been posted for April 7, and that Ranjith would be produced again in the court on April 6.

He further noted that a situation has emerged where anyone could be arrested based on such allegations, warning that this is becoming a trend.

"If arrests are made in this manner, why is the Supreme Court there? This is a flagrant violation of Supreme Court directions," he said.

Also Read

Filmmaker Ranjith Arrested, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody For 'Sexually Assaulting' Young Actress

TAGGED:

MALAYALAM DIRECTOR RANJITH
RANJITH SEXUAL HARASSMENT CASE
RANJITH POLICE CUSTODY
FILM DIRECTOR RANJITH

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