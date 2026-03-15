ETV Bharat / entertainment

Countdown To Oscars 2026: When, Where And How To Watch 98th Academy Awards Live For Free

Hyderabad: The countdown has begun for Hollywood's biggest night. The 98th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2026, bringing together the biggest stars, filmmakers, and movie lovers from around the world. Every year, the Oscars celebrate the best films and performances of the past year, and the 2026 ceremony promises plenty of excitement, surprises, and emotional moments.

The prestigious awards ceremony will be held at the famous Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles. Comedian and television host Conan O'Brien will return as the host after his energetic and entertaining performance last year. Fans can expect a night full of jokes, emotional speeches, and memorable moments as the industry's biggest talents gather under one roof.

When to Watch the Oscars 2026

For viewers in the United States, the ceremony will begin at 7:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) and 4:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) on Sunday, March 15. In the United Kingdom, the red carpet coverage starts at 10:15 PM GMT, followed by the main ceremony at 11:00 PM GMT.

For audiences in India, the event will take place in the early hours of Monday, March 16 due to the time difference. The ceremony will start early at 3:30 AM in the morning, but fans who miss the live broadcast can watch a repeat telecast at 9:00 PM IST on the same day.