Countdown To Oscars 2026: When, Where And How To Watch 98th Academy Awards Live For Free
The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles. Here is when and where viewers can watch the Oscars live.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 15, 2026 at 10:34 AM IST
Hyderabad: The countdown has begun for Hollywood's biggest night. The 98th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2026, bringing together the biggest stars, filmmakers, and movie lovers from around the world. Every year, the Oscars celebrate the best films and performances of the past year, and the 2026 ceremony promises plenty of excitement, surprises, and emotional moments.
The prestigious awards ceremony will be held at the famous Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles. Comedian and television host Conan O'Brien will return as the host after his energetic and entertaining performance last year. Fans can expect a night full of jokes, emotional speeches, and memorable moments as the industry's biggest talents gather under one roof.
Do you have what it takes to predict this year’s Oscar winners? Play the Oscars Pick’em game for FREE and compete for prizes.— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2026
Watch the #Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 15th, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu. #OnlyAtTheOscarshttps://t.co/YczsBrKg55
When to Watch the Oscars 2026
For viewers in the United States, the ceremony will begin at 7:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) and 4:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) on Sunday, March 15. In the United Kingdom, the red carpet coverage starts at 10:15 PM GMT, followed by the main ceremony at 11:00 PM GMT.
For audiences in India, the event will take place in the early hours of Monday, March 16 due to the time difference. The ceremony will start early at 3:30 AM in the morning, but fans who miss the live broadcast can watch a repeat telecast at 9:00 PM IST on the same day.
Meet your final slate of presenters for the 98th #Oscars.— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 11, 2026
The biggest moments are still to come — tune in LIVE Sunday, March 15, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu to see it all unfold. #OnlyAtTheOscars pic.twitter.com/dw5Yl37VLI
Where to Watch the Oscars Live
In the United States, the Oscars will be broadcast live on the ABC network and streamed online through Hulu. Other streaming services such as YouTube TV and Fubo will also provide access to the live broadcast.
In India, viewers can watch the ceremony live on the streaming platform JioHotstar. The awards will also be shown on television on the Star Movies channel. This makes it easy for movie fans to catch the ceremony either online or on TV.
Missing this would be a sin.— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 10, 2026
Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq will take the stage to perform “I Lied to You” from SINNERS at the 98th Oscars, joined by Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush,… pic.twitter.com/wlntO34RJ1
What to Expect at the Ceremony
This year's Oscars race has been especially exciting. The political thriller One Battle After Another is widely seen as the favourite to win Best Picture after several big wins during the awards season. However, the vampire horror film Sinners is also a strong contender and has made history with an impressive 16 nominations.
The Best Actress category seems easier to predict, with Jessie Buckley leading the race for her role in Hamnet. Meanwhile, the Best Actor category remains unpredictable, with several major stars competing for the trophy.
Presenting this year’s Best Picture nominees:— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 12, 2026
• BUGONIA
• F1
• FRANKENSTEIN
• HAMNET
• MARTY SUPREME
• ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER
• THE SECRET AGENT
• SENTIMENTAL VALUE
• SINNERS
• TRAIN DREAMS
Watch the #Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 15th, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu.… pic.twitter.com/9JuZRGT0XZ
The ceremony will also feature many famous presenters, including Priyanka Chopra, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Nicole Kidman, and Chris Evans. Their appearances will add even more glamour to the event.
Music will also play an important part during the show. Two songs nominated for Best Original Song will be performed live, including I Lied to You from Sinners and Golden from KPop Demon Hunters. There are also reports that legendary singer Barbra Streisand may perform a tribute to actor Robert Redford. Another interesting highlight this year is the introduction of a new casting category, recognising the important work of casting directors in filmmaking.
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