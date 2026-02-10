Consumer Panel Reissues Bailable Warrant Against Salman Khan In Misleading Pan Masala Advertisement Case
During the hearing, the commission was informed that the "misleading" advertisement of pan masala was allegedly continuing despite restrictions.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 10:52 AM IST
Jaipur: The Jaipur District Consumer Commission, Bench-2, has re-issued a bailable warrant against Bollywood Bhaijaan Salman Khan over alleged misleading pan masala advertisement after the earlier warrant issued in connection with the case could not be served.
Re-issuing the warrant, the consumer panel on Monday summoned the film actor to appear in person on February 23.
Commission chairman Gyarsilal Meena directed the Police Commissioner to ensure that the bailable warrants are duly served.
The order was passed while hearing a petition filed by advocate Yogendra Singh, who appeared before the Commission for argument in connection with the case. In its order, the Bench noted that the State Consumer Commission had directed that arrest warrants against Salman Khan should not be issued until the bailable warrants are served. In view of this direction, the District Commission decided to re-issue the bailable warrants.
During the hearing, advocate Singh submitted an application on behalf of the complainant, stating that arrest warrants should be issued against Salman, citing that the misleading advertisement of pan masala was allegedly continuing despite restrictions.
On the other hand, Rajshree Pan Masala company has submitted an application seeking cancellation of the previously issued bailable warrants.
Notably, the District Consumer Commission had earlier directed that misleading advertisements should not be issued in the matter until a reply is filed. However, the complainant later submitted that advertisements were still being aired despite the Commission's restraint order.
Taking note of this, the District Commission had issued bailable warrants against Salman Khan on January 15. Subsequently, acting on an appeal filed by the concerned company, the State Consumer Commission had stayed the issuance of arrest warrants against Salman until the bailable warrants are served.
