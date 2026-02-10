ETV Bharat / entertainment

Consumer Panel Reissues Bailable Warrant Against Salman Khan In Misleading Pan Masala Advertisement Case

Jaipur: The Jaipur District Consumer Commission, Bench-2, has re-issued a bailable warrant against Bollywood Bhaijaan Salman Khan over alleged misleading pan masala advertisement after the earlier warrant issued in connection with the case could not be served.

Re-issuing the warrant, the consumer panel on Monday summoned the film actor to appear in person on February 23.

Commission chairman Gyarsilal Meena directed the Police Commissioner to ensure that the bailable warrants are duly served.

The order was passed while hearing a petition filed by advocate Yogendra Singh, who appeared before the Commission for argument in connection with the case. In its order, the Bench noted that the State Consumer Commission had directed that arrest warrants against Salman Khan should not be issued until the bailable warrants are served. In view of this direction, the District Commission decided to re-issue the bailable warrants.

During the hearing, advocate Singh submitted an application on behalf of the complainant, stating that arrest warrants should be issued against Salman, citing that the misleading advertisement of pan masala was allegedly continuing despite restrictions.