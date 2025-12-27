Consumer Court Orders Salman Khan's Personal Appearance In 'Misleading' Pan Masala Ad Case
A Kota consumer court has summoned Salman Khan over a Pan Masala ad complaint and ordered forensic signature tests and personal appearance.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 2:22 PM IST
Kota: A consumer court in Rajasthan has ordered Bollywood actor Salman Khan to appear in person in connection with a case involving an alleged misleading advertisement of a pan masala product. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for January 20.
The court also issued orders for a forensic examination of the signature on the power of attorney submitted on the actor’s behalf.
The order comes following a complaint filed on November 27 by one Inder Mohan Singh Honey, who alleged that Khan endorsed a pan masala product advertised as containing saffron, which the complainant claims is false.
“The complaint states there is a large price difference between saffron and the pan masala, and that such advertising misleads young people,” said Advocate Ripudaman Singh.
In his response, Khan said he was aware of the allegations and that he was named as respondent No. 2 in the case. The Bollywood actor also objected to the court’s jurisdiction and requested that his name be removed from the case.
During the previous hearing on December 9, the petitioner objected to Khan’s response and his signature on the power of attorney, following which the court ordered Khan to appear personally. Further action will be taken after the forensic report is received, the court said.
