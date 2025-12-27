ETV Bharat / entertainment

Consumer Court Orders Salman Khan's Personal Appearance In 'Misleading' Pan Masala Ad Case

Kota: A consumer court in Rajasthan has ordered Bollywood actor Salman Khan to appear in person in connection with a case involving an alleged misleading advertisement of a pan masala product. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for January 20.

The court also issued orders for a forensic examination of the signature on the power of attorney submitted on the actor’s behalf.

The order comes following a complaint filed on November 27 by one Inder Mohan Singh Honey, who alleged that Khan endorsed a pan masala product advertised as containing saffron, which the complainant claims is false.