'I Will Not Let His Voice Stop': Composer Debashis Gangopadhyay To Release 16 Unheard Songs Of Zubeen Garg
Composer Debashis Gangopadhyay will release 16 unreleased songs by the late singer Zubeen Garg, promising to keep his friend's voice alive.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 27, 2025 at 6:36 PM IST
Kolkata: The untimely demise of singer and composer Zubeen Garg continues to leave a deep void not only in Assam but also in Kolkata, where the artist had a devoted following. Since his death, countless fans have organised tributes and musical gatherings in his memory. Among them is a special homage arranged by composer and close friend Debashis Gangopadhyay (popularly known as Tunai), who worked closely with Zubeen for nearly 16 years.
As part of this tribute, Debashis has planned to release 16 unreleased songs sung by Zubeen. The first two tracks will be unveiled on October 28, during a memorial event dedicated to the late singer. The remaining 14 songs will be released gradually over the next year.
In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Debashis recalled his first meeting with Zubeen and said, "I met Zubeen for the first time at Rainbow Studio. He had come there to record songs for two films."
He went on to say, "Zubeen never fought for recognition. He was already established long ago. God had sent him into this world already blessed with talent. He never needed to prove himself. His only struggle was for humanity - for people, to make their lives better."
Debashis added, "If someone felt hungry, Zubeen would fight to help them. He was always striving to give street children a better life. Zubeen wasn't an ordinary man - he was a divine soul. While my father was unwell, Zubeen made the effort to reassure me by playing the guitar and singing. Even with one of my friends being ill, Zubeen supported us in every way."
Reflecting on their years together, Debashis said, "Each of the 16 songs from our 16 years of friendship feels like a phoenix to me - reborn and ready to fly. Now it's my duty to release them all. My only regret is that Zubeen won't be here to see it. I've had the support of my dear friend Zulfiqer Russell, who wrote most of these songs.”
When asked about the mystery surrounding Zubeen's death, he replied, "I don't know whether his death was natural or unnatural, so I can't comment on that. But what I can say for sure is that Zubeen had an incredible will to live. All I will say is - Justice for Zubeen."
He ended the conversation with a memory that will stay with him forever. "There are billions of things Zubeen said that I'll never forget. But once, when my father was in the ICU, Zubeen was playing the guitar and told me, 'Nothing lasts forever. Everything stops, but something always remains'."
As Debashis prepares to unveil the first two songs on October 28, he promises to keep his friend's voice alive for as long as he can. "I haven't decided the exact schedule yet," he said, "but one thing I know - for the next one year, I will not let his voice fade away."
