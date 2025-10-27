ETV Bharat / entertainment

'I Will Not Let His Voice Stop': Composer Debashis Gangopadhyay To Release 16 Unheard Songs Of Zubeen Garg

Kolkata: The untimely demise of singer and composer Zubeen Garg continues to leave a deep void not only in Assam but also in Kolkata, where the artist had a devoted following. Since his death, countless fans have organised tributes and musical gatherings in his memory. Among them is a special homage arranged by composer and close friend Debashis Gangopadhyay (popularly known as Tunai), who worked closely with Zubeen for nearly 16 years. As part of this tribute, Debashis has planned to release 16 unreleased songs sung by Zubeen. The first two tracks will be unveiled on October 28, during a memorial event dedicated to the late singer. The remaining 14 songs will be released gradually over the next year. Debashis Gangopadhyay (ETV Bharat) In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Debashis recalled his first meeting with Zubeen and said, "I met Zubeen for the first time at Rainbow Studio. He had come there to record songs for two films." He went on to say, "Zubeen never fought for recognition. He was already established long ago. God had sent him into this world already blessed with talent. He never needed to prove himself. His only struggle was for humanity - for people, to make their lives better."