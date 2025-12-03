ETV Bharat / entertainment

Complaint Against Actor Ranveer Singh For ‘Hurting Religious Sentiments’ At IFFI 2025

This comes a day after the Bollywood actor shared an apology note after he was criticised for his mimicry of Kannada actor Rishab Shetty's Daiva act at the IFFI 2025. Following backlash from a section of social media users, the actor took to his Instagram Story to address the issue.

Advocate Methal said that Ranveer’s actions had offended lakhs of Hindus and the Tulu-speaking community in coastal Karnataka. He urged the police to initiate legal action, calling the actor’s conduct “deliberate, disrespectful and capable of disturbing public harmony.”

Advocate Prashanth Methal filed a written complaint alleging that the actor mocked the sacred daiva tradition during a programme on stage at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 held in Goa on November 28.

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru-based advocate has filed a complaint at the High Grounds Police Station, accusing Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh of insulting the traditional Tulu spirit-worship practice depicted in the Kannada film Kantara .

According to the complaint, the incident took place on November 28 during the closing ceremony of IFFI in Goa. While addressing the audience, Ranveer allegedly mocked the traditional Daiva or Daiva Kola practice that forms the core of Kantara’s storyline.

The complainant alleges that the actor mimicked the expressions of Panjurli and Guliga Daiva, both deeply revered in coastal Karnataka, in a manner he describes as indecent, insulting and intended to draw laughter. He also claims that Ranveer referred to the Daiva as a “ghost”, which the petitioner says constitutes a serious misrepresentation of a sacred spirit worshipped in the region.

Advocate Methal states that the Daiva depicted in the film represents a form of Chamundeshwari, a deity central to the spiritual beliefs of the area, and not an evil spirit. He argues that Ranveer’s remarks amount to insulting a deity and causing deliberate hurt to the religious beliefs of the community.

The video clip of Ranveer’s remarks has gone viral, leading to anger among Daiva followers and members of the public. The complaint says that many viewers felt distressed and offended and that such comments have the potential to disturb peace and provoke tensions between communities.

Complaint seeks FIR against Ranveer

The petition requests an FIR against actor Ranveer under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 299 for insulting the religious beliefs of any class or group, Section 302 for intentionally using words or gestures to hurt religious feelings, Section 196 for promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, language or place of birth and Section 352 for intentional insult with the potential to cause breach of peace.

Advocate Methal has further asked the police to ensure that strict legal action is taken so that such incidents are not repeated in the future. The Bengaluru police are yet to issue an official statement on the complaint.