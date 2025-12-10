ETV Bharat / entertainment

Commercial Tower In Dubai Named After Shah Rukh Khan Sold Out For Over Rs 5K Cr

Actor and film producer Shah Rukh Khan and entrepreneur Rizwan Sajan during an announcement event by Danube Properties in Mumbai, Friday, November 14, 2025. ( IANS )

Dubai: Danube Group has sold a one million sq ft premium commercial tower in Dubai, named after bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, for over Rs 5,000 crore on strong demand for office space.

Dubai-based Danube Properties is developing a commercial tower 'SHAHRUKHZ by Danube' on Sheikh Zayed Road here at a total cost of around Rs 3,500 crore. At an event held on late Tuesday at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Danube group Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan announced that the tower has been completely sold out.

The event, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, saw participation of around 7,000 people, including real estate brokers. The company has achieved sales bookings of AED 2.1 billion (over Rs 5,000 crore) from the tower, much higher than initial estimates.

"To see a project of this scale in Dubai carry my name is both an honour and a reminder of how generosity and vision can come together. Dubai has always embraced me with warmth - it's a city built on courage, imagination, and the belief that nothing is impossible," Khan said.

Last month in Mumbai, Danube Group in presence of the bollywood actor had launched the 55-storey commercial tower for sale. The company will complete this tower by 2029.

When asked about the total project cost, Sajan on Monday had told PTI that it would be around Rs 3,500 crore including land, and construction among other expenses. He said the investment would be met through internal accruals and advances from customers against sales.