ETV Bharat / entertainment

Comic-Con 2026: Ryan Gosling Enters MCU As Ghost Rider; David Jonsson To Lead Black Panther 3

Ryan Gosling will play Johnny Blaze in Ghost Rider, with Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy directing the film. The actor made a surprise appearance on stage before revealing Levy as the filmmaker behind the project. Gosling admitted that Ghost Rider is a character he has wanted to play for a long time.

Hyderabad: Marvel Studios returned to San Diego Comic-Con with plenty of surprises. The studio is no longer relying only on familiar superheroes. Instead, it is building its future around a new generation of characters and actors. The biggest talking points from Hall H were Ryan Gosling officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ghost Rider and David Jonsson being introduced as the next Black Panther in Black Panther 3.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres in 2028. It will also reunite Gosling and Levy after they worked together on Star Wars: Starfighter. For Marvel, it marks the arrival of one of its darkest and most supernatural heroes into the modern MCU. Earlier versions of Ghost Rider were played by Nicolas Cage in two standalone films, while Gabriel Luna portrayed Robbie Reyes in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.. However, Gosling's version will finally bring the iconic anti-hero into Marvel Studios' main cinematic universe.

The second major reveal focused on Black Panther 3. Rising British actor David Jonsson has been cast as Prince T'Challa II, the son of the late King T'Challa. Rather than recasting Chadwick Boseman's original character, Marvel has chosen to continue his legacy through the next generation. Jonsson's casting is significant because it respects the emotional impact of Boseman's death while allowing the Black Panther story to move forward naturally. The character was introduced as a child in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the third film will explore his coming-of-age journey.

Director Ryan Coogler returns to helm the film, with Letitia Wright reprising her role as Shuri and Winston Duke returning as M'Baku. Black Panther 3 is scheduled to release on December 15, 2028.

Marvel also treated fans to footage from Avengers: Doomsday, featuring Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom taking on Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The studio confirmed that Hayley Atwell will return as Peggy Carter, while Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu and several other stars joined the Hall H presentation. With Ghost Rider, Black Panther 3, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars lined up, Marvel's roadmap is becoming clearer.