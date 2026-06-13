ETV Bharat / entertainment

Comedian Pranit More Issues Second Apology: 'I Deserve Hate'

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Pranit More on Saturday issued a second apology over the controversial “Rs 370 biryani” remark made during one of his shows, saying he failed to object to the comment in what he termed a “lapse in judgment”.

More and Himanshu Jangra, a web developer, are at the centre of a controversy over remarks made during a comedy show in Gurugram that allegedly glorified coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman.

More, who is facing a police case for allegedly disseminating “obscene and objectionable” content, said he regretted giving a platform to Jangra during a crowd interaction segment.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the comedian acknowledged his mistake and said he should have intervened.

“I am receiving a lot of hate, and I feel I probably deserve this. When I was doing crowd work with that person, he made derogatory remarks, and everyone was laughing. I got carried away, and it was a lapse in judgment.

"I feel this was my biggest mistake. I could have stopped him, but I gave him a platform, which escalated the situation,” More said.