'Come Back Heeseung' Trends Worldwide After ENHYPEN Singer Announces Exit

'Come Back Heeseung' trends after Lee Hee‑seung announces his departure from ENHYPEN, as fans urge the agency to let him stay while pursuing solo music.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 10:35 AM IST
Hyderabad: "Come Back Heeseung" has become a major trend online after Lee Hee‑seung announced he will leave ENHYPEN to focus on a solo album. Fans across the world quickly shared emotional messages and asked the agency to reconsider the decision. Many supporters said the group feels incomplete without the singer, who has been an important part of ENHYPEN since its debut.
The announcement was first shared by the group's agency, Belift Lab. In a message to fans, the company explained that the decision came after long discussions with the members about their future plans. The agency wrote, "Through in-depth conversations about each member's vision and the team's direction, we confirmed that Heeseung has his own distinct musical path. We decided to respect his aspirations."
According to the statement, ENHYPEN will continue activities as a six-member group. The remaining members are Yang Jung‑won, Park Jong‑seong, Sim Jae‑yun, Park Sung‑hoon, Kim Sun‑oo, and Nishimura Riki. While the agency tried to reassure fans, many supporters were still shocked by the news. Soon after the announcement, social media platforms were filled with messages asking the company to reconsider.
One fan wrote online, "Retract your statement. Let Heeseung do solo activities while still being an ENHYPEN member." Another fan shared an emotional post referencing the group's name. The post read, "E: Jungwon, N: Heeseung, H: Jay, Y: Jake, P: Sunghoon, E: Sunoo, N: Ni-ki. How can it be ENHYPEN if the letter 'N' is missing?" Many fans also used hashtags like #ENHYPENIS7 and #COMEBACKHEESEUNG, showing their belief that the group should always have seven members.
Heeseung himself later addressed fans through a handwritten message on the fan platform Weverse. In the letter, he thanked supporters and reflected on his years with the group. "Thanks to the members who shared countless emotions and to ENGENE who always supported us, I was able to move closer to a dream I once thought was impossible," he wrote. He also explained that he had been working on personal music projects for some time.
According to him, the decision was not easy. "There were many things I wanted to show you, but I didn't want to put my own desires ahead of the team," he said. Even though he is leaving the group, Heeseung said he will continue to support ENHYPEN and hopes to meet fans again soon with new music.
The singer first became known through the survival show I‑LAND, which created ENHYPEN. The group officially debuted in November 2020 with their album BORDER : DAY ONE and quickly gained a strong international fanbase.
