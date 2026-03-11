ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Come Back Heeseung' Trends Worldwide After ENHYPEN Singer Announces Exit

Hyderabad: "Come Back Heeseung" has become a major trend online after Lee Hee‑seung announced he will leave ENHYPEN to focus on a solo album. Fans across the world quickly shared emotional messages and asked the agency to reconsider the decision. Many supporters said the group feels incomplete without the singer, who has been an important part of ENHYPEN since its debut.

The announcement was first shared by the group's agency, Belift Lab. In a message to fans, the company explained that the decision came after long discussions with the members about their future plans. The agency wrote, "Through in-depth conversations about each member's vision and the team's direction, we confirmed that Heeseung has his own distinct musical path. We decided to respect his aspirations."

According to the statement, ENHYPEN will continue activities as a six-member group. The remaining members are Yang Jung‑won, Park Jong‑seong, Sim Jae‑yun, Park Sung‑hoon, Kim Sun‑oo, and Nishimura Riki. While the agency tried to reassure fans, many supporters were still shocked by the news. Soon after the announcement, social media platforms were filled with messages asking the company to reconsider.