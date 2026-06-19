ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cocktail 2 X Review: Is The Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Love Triangle Worth The Hype?

Many viewers welcomed the film's focus on romance at a time when action-heavy entertainers dominate the box office. Several social media users described the film as a "fresh breezy romantic" watch and praised it for bringing back the feel-good rom-com energy that Bollywood has been missing.

The buzz around the film had been strong for months. Fans were curious to see whether the sequel could recreate the charm of the 2012 hit that featured Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty. Going by the early reactions on social media, Cocktail 2 seems to have struck a chord with a large section of moviegoers.

Hyderabad: Fourteen years after Cocktail became a cult favourite among Bollywood lovers, director Homi Adajania is back with Cocktail 2. The romantic drama, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, finally arrived in theatres on June 19 and quickly became one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

Film critic Taran Adarsh gave the movie four stars and called it a "WINNER." In his review, he wrote, "Cocktail 2 has solid performances, superb music, stunning visuals and captivating writing." He also praised the film's unpredictability, adding that while it revolves around a love triangle, it avoids the usual cliches associated with the genre.

The performances, however, have become the biggest talking point online. Among the three leads, Kriti Sanon appears to have impressed audiences the most. One viewer wrote, "Kriti Sanon's screen presence completely overshadowed Rashmika." Another user claimed, "Kriti Sanon arrives with a bang and literally puts life into Cocktail 2."

Many viewers also called it one of Kriti's strongest performances to date. Some even felt that the film seemed designed around her character. "Dinesh ye film sirf Kriti Sanon ke liye banaya hai," joked one social media user after watching the first half.

Shahid Kapoor's performance has received mixed reactions. While many praised his charming lover-boy avatar and screen presence, others felt certain scenes were overacted. One viewer noted, "Shahid Kapoor looking so good that he could be the ideal face for any love story."

Rashmika Mandanna, meanwhile, has drawn the most criticism among the lead cast. Several users pointed out issues with her Hindi diction and accent. One social media post read, "Rashmika continues to struggle with her accent," while another claimed that her character lacked enough scope to leave a lasting impression.

Some viewers felt the film focused too much on style over depth. One user described the first half as "all gloss, no substance," while another called the storyline "very basic." Overall, the early verdict is largely positive. Audiences seem to be enjoying the film's modern take on relationships, scenic visuals and chartbuster soundtrack.