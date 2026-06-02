ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cocktail 2 Trailer Out: Shahid Kapoor Caught Between Kriti Sanon And Rashmika Mandanna In A Messy Love Triangle

Cocktail 2 trailer ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over. The makers of Cocktail 2 have dropped the much-anticipated trailer of the film, giving fans a glimpse into a story filled with friendship, love, heartbreak and plenty of drama. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. This time, the story revolves around Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, whose lives become tangled in a complicated love triangle. Going by the trailer, Cocktail 2 promises all the ingredients that made the original film memorable - emotion, humour, stylish visuals and relationship dilemmas that feel relatable to modern audiences. The three-minute trailer opens with Shahid Kapoor's character reflecting on the complicated relationship between love and friendship. As he wonders what happens when the two collide. At first, Shahid and Kriti appear to share a close bond. However, Shahid makes it clear that he is not her boyfriend.