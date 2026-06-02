Cocktail 2 Trailer Out: Shahid Kapoor Caught Between Kriti Sanon And Rashmika Mandanna In A Messy Love Triangle
The Cocktail 2 trailer introduces a complicated love triangle between Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, blending romance, friendship, drama and comedy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 2, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: The wait is finally over. The makers of Cocktail 2 have dropped the much-anticipated trailer of the film, giving fans a glimpse into a story filled with friendship, love, heartbreak and plenty of drama. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.
This time, the story revolves around Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, whose lives become tangled in a complicated love triangle. Going by the trailer, Cocktail 2 promises all the ingredients that made the original film memorable - emotion, humour, stylish visuals and relationship dilemmas that feel relatable to modern audiences.
The three-minute trailer opens with Shahid Kapoor's character reflecting on the complicated relationship between love and friendship. As he wonders what happens when the two collide. At first, Shahid and Kriti appear to share a close bond. However, Shahid makes it clear that he is not her boyfriend.
Things begin to change when Rashmika Mandanna's character enters the picture. She appears to be romantically involved with Shahid, and the trio soon become inseparable, enjoying holidays, parties and countless happy moments together. But as expected, the situation doesn't stay simple for long.
The trailer gradually shifts from light-hearted fun to emotional turmoil. One of the standout dialogues comes from Kriti's character, who says, "Sab apni apni expiry date ke saath aate hain, aur expiry date ke baad toh dawa bhi zehar ban jaati hai." The line hints at heartbreak and changing relationships as tensions begin to rise between the two women.
As feelings get complicated, friendship starts to crack. In one intense scene, Rashmika's character asks Kriti, "Dosti ki koi value nahi hai na tujhe?" to which Kriti replies, "Utne ache dost bhi nahi hai." The conflict eventually escalates into an emotional showdown, with the trailer teasing arguments, tears and even a physical fight between the two women.
Apart from the drama, the trailer is packed with stunning visuals, glamorous locations and fashionable looks. Fans of the original film will also notice the return of the iconic track Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, adding a dose of nostalgia to the new-age love story. The film's soundtrack has already generated buzz with songs like Jab Talak, Mashooqa and Tujhko, which offered early glimpses into the relationships between the three lead characters.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R Vijan and Ankur Garg, with music by Pritam, Cocktail 2 is set to hit theatres on June 19.