ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cocktail 2 Song Jab Talak: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika's Beach Party Track Brings Back Tumhi Ho Bandhu Vibes

Hyderabad: The makers of the forthcoming film Cocktail 2 have dropped the first look of their song Jab Talak on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. The 1-minute-50-second video features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna dancing at a beach party, giving fans a glimpse of the film's youthful vibe.

The song has already caught attention online, as many viewers felt it reminded them of Tumhi Ho Bandhu from the original Cocktail. A viewer responded to the video by writing, “Cocktail 1 – tumhi ho bandhu, Cocktail 2 – jab talak.” In another response, it was written, “Vibes like Tum hi ho bandhu... from Cocktail.” In yet another post, it was written, “2012: tum hi ho bandhu, 2026: jab talak.”

Sung by Arijit Singh and Akasa, the music is composed by Pritam Chakraborty. Lyrics of the song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. This groovy dance number has a cheerful vibe to it that is very much like the musical tone of the original film. Interestingly, Pritam has also worked on the soundtrack of Cocktail (2012).