Cocktail 2 Song Jab Talak: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika's Beach Party Track Brings Back Tumhi Ho Bandhu Vibes
Cocktail 2's first song Jab Talak, featuring Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika, drops online, drawing comparisons to Tumhi Ho Bandhu and building buzz ahead of release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 8, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of the forthcoming film Cocktail 2 have dropped the first look of their song Jab Talak on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. The 1-minute-50-second video features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna dancing at a beach party, giving fans a glimpse of the film's youthful vibe.
The song has already caught attention online, as many viewers felt it reminded them of Tumhi Ho Bandhu from the original Cocktail. A viewer responded to the video by writing, “Cocktail 1 – tumhi ho bandhu, Cocktail 2 – jab talak.” In another response, it was written, “Vibes like Tum hi ho bandhu... from Cocktail.” In yet another post, it was written, “2012: tum hi ho bandhu, 2026: jab talak.”
Sung by Arijit Singh and Akasa, the music is composed by Pritam Chakraborty. Lyrics of the song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. This groovy dance number has a cheerful vibe to it that is very much like the musical tone of the original film. Interestingly, Pritam has also worked on the soundtrack of Cocktail (2012).
The video features the lead trio enjoying a lively beach setting with a large crowd. Rashmika appears in an orange co-ord set, Shahid in a sleeveless printed shirt with beige trousers, and Kriti in a floral halter-neck outfit. The choreography is done by Vijay A Ganguly, adding energetic dance moves to the track.
Sharing the first look, the makers wrote, "This summer just got HOTTER #JabTalak first look out now #Cocktail2 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 19th June!"
Directed by Homi Adajania, who also helmed the original film, Cocktail 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The film is co-written by Luv Ranjan along with Tarun Jain.
The film will be released in theatres on June 19, 2026. Cocktail 2 is Rashmika Mandanna's first film with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.