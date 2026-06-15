ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cocktail 2 Eyes Double-Digit Opening; Runtime, CBFC Rating And Plot Details Inside

Hyderabad: The countdown has officially begun for one of Bollywood's most anticipated releases of the year. Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on June 19. Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic comedy-drama serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 cult favourite Cocktail and has already generated significant buzz among moviegoers.

With advance bookings now open, excitement surrounding the film appears to be growing steadily. Here's everything you need to know before the film hits the big screen.

Advance Booking Off to a Promising Start

Advance booking for Cocktail 2 began at midnight on June 14, and fans wasted no time reserving their seats. According to early booking reports, the film has sold over 12,000 tickets nationwide for its opening day, collecting around Rs 49 lakh in advance sales without blocked seats. Including blocked seats, the figure has already crossed Rs 1.8 crore.

The encouraging response has strengthened trade expectations, with industry estimates suggesting that the film could open in the range of Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore net at the Indian box office. With several days still remaining before release, booking momentum is expected to increase further.

Runtime and CBFC Certificate Revealed

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded Cocktail 2 an 'A' (Adults Only) certificate. This means the film is restricted to adult audiences.

The movie has a runtime of 150 minutes, making it a two-hour-and-thirty-minute affair. Interestingly, it is four minutes longer than the original Cocktail, which was released in 2012 with a U/A certificate.