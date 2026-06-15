Cocktail 2 Eyes Double-Digit Opening; Runtime, CBFC Rating And Plot Details Inside
Cocktail 2 releases on June 19 with strong advance bookings, an A certificate, a 150-minute runtime, and a star-studded cast led by Shahid Kapoor.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 15, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: The countdown has officially begun for one of Bollywood's most anticipated releases of the year. Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on June 19. Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic comedy-drama serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 cult favourite Cocktail and has already generated significant buzz among moviegoers.
With advance bookings now open, excitement surrounding the film appears to be growing steadily. Here's everything you need to know before the film hits the big screen.
Advance Booking Off to a Promising Start
Advance booking for Cocktail 2 began at midnight on June 14, and fans wasted no time reserving their seats. According to early booking reports, the film has sold over 12,000 tickets nationwide for its opening day, collecting around Rs 49 lakh in advance sales without blocked seats. Including blocked seats, the figure has already crossed Rs 1.8 crore.
The encouraging response has strengthened trade expectations, with industry estimates suggesting that the film could open in the range of Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore net at the Indian box office. With several days still remaining before release, booking momentum is expected to increase further.
Runtime and CBFC Certificate Revealed
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded Cocktail 2 an 'A' (Adults Only) certificate. This means the film is restricted to adult audiences.
The movie has a runtime of 150 minutes, making it a two-hour-and-thirty-minute affair. Interestingly, it is four minutes longer than the original Cocktail, which was released in 2012 with a U/A certificate.
The film also marks an important milestone for its lead stars. It is Kriti Sanon's first-ever A-rated film in a career spanning more than a decade. For Rashmika Mandanna, it is her second adult-certified Hindi film after the blockbuster Animal. Shahid Kapoor, meanwhile, is already familiar with mature-themed projects, having previously appeared in films such as Kaminey, Udta Punjab and Kabir Singh.
What's the Story About?
Unlike the original film, Cocktail 2 does not continue the story of Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty's characters.
Instead, the sequel introduces an entirely new set of characters and relationships.
The story revolves around Kunal, Diya and Ally, whose lives become entangled in a complicated web of love, friendship and emotional conflicts. According to the film's synopsis, Kunal and Diya's decade-long relationship is shaken when Ally re-enters their lives, setting off a chain of events filled with romance, heartbreak, drama and unexpected twists. The story unfolds across picturesque locations, including Sicily and Mumbai, giving the film a grand visual scale.
Strong Buzz Ahead of Release
The anticipation for Cocktail 2 has been reflected online as well. The film recently topped IMDb's real-time list of the most anticipated Indian movies and shows of 2026, highlighting strong audience curiosity ahead of release.
The star cast is one of the biggest attractions. The film marks the first collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, while Shahid reunites with Kriti Sanon after the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Backed by Maddock Films and Luv Films, the project also features Sanjay Dutt in a key role.
A Big-Budget Romantic Entertainer
Reports suggest that Cocktail 2 has been mounted on a grand scale, with an estimated landing cost of around Rs 150 crore, making it one of the most expensive romantic comedies produced in Hindi cinema.
A significant portion of the budget has reportedly been spent on international shoots, lavish production values and a large-scale marketing campaign. The soundtrack has been composed by Pritam, whose music played a major role in making the original Cocktail a cult favourite.