ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika Starrer Holds Steady On Monday, Crosses Rs 85 Cr Globally

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Homi Adajania's romantic drama Cocktail 2 continues its successful run at the box office. After collecting impressive numbers over its opening weekend, the film has entered its first Monday on a steady note and has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India.

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, the film has emerged as one of Bollywood's strongest-performing romantic releases in recent years. Despite mixed reviews from critics, audience interest has helped the film maintain momentum after a strong opening weekend.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 (India/Worldwide)

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 earned Rs 4.03 crore net in India by Monday evening. Since the day is still in progress, the final Day 4 figure is expected to be higher.

The film's total India net collection currently stands at Rs 51.53 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 61.76 crore. Worldwide, Cocktail 2 has already crossed the Rs 85 crore mark within four days of release.