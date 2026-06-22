Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika Starrer Holds Steady On Monday, Crosses Rs 85 Cr Globally
Cocktail 2 remained steady on Day 4, crossing Rs 50 crore in India and Rs 85 crore worldwide after a strong opening weekend.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 22, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Homi Adajania's romantic drama Cocktail 2 continues its successful run at the box office. After collecting impressive numbers over its opening weekend, the film has entered its first Monday on a steady note and has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India.
Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, the film has emerged as one of Bollywood's strongest-performing romantic releases in recent years. Despite mixed reviews from critics, audience interest has helped the film maintain momentum after a strong opening weekend.
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 (India/Worldwide)
According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 earned Rs 4.03 crore net in India by Monday evening. Since the day is still in progress, the final Day 4 figure is expected to be higher.
The film's total India net collection currently stands at Rs 51.53 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 61.76 crore. Worldwide, Cocktail 2 has already crossed the Rs 85 crore mark within four days of release.
Having crossed Rs 50 crore in India and Rs 85 crore globally in just four days, Cocktail 2 appears to be on course for a strong first-week total at the box office.
Strong Weekend Helps Film Cross Rs 50 Crore In India
Cocktail 2 enjoyed a solid opening weekend at the box office. The film collected Rs 13.50 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday.
The steady growth over the weekend helped the romantic drama comfortably cross the Rs 50 crore milestone before the completion of its fourth day in theatres. Now, it is to be seen how the film performs through the weekdays and whether it can maintain its momentum in the coming days.
About Cocktail 2
Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail. While it belongs to the same franchise, the film features a completely new story and characters.
The story follows Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), whose seemingly stable relationship is tested when Diya playfully asks their free-spirited friend Ally (Kriti Sanon) to tempt Kunal as a loyalty test. What begins as a joke soon develops into a complicated emotional situation that changes the lives of all three characters.
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