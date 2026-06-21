ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunday Push Takes Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika Film Closer To Rs 50 Crore

Hyderabad: The buzz around Cocktail 2 has been growing steadily ever since its release on June 19. Backed by a popular franchise name, fresh casting and strong music, the romantic comedy-drama has managed to attract audiences across multiplexes and urban centres. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, the film has posted a solid opening weekend at the Indian box office.

The film opened on a strong note on Friday with Rs 13.50 crore net. It witnessed healthy growth on Saturday, collecting Rs 16.25 crore. According to early estimates, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 13.54 crore net on its first Sunday (day 3) till the time of publishing. The film is currently running across 8,195 shows nationwide. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 43.29 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 51.68 crore.

Cocktail 2 Among Biggest Bollywood Rom-Com Openers

The strong start has also secured Cocktail 2 a place among Bollywood's biggest romantic comedy openers. The film debuted with Rs 13.50 crore net on day 1, placing it fourth on the list of top Bollywood rom-com openings.

The genre continues to be led by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which opened to Rs 19.45 crore net in 2013. It is followed by Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Rs 15.73 crore and Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal, which collected Rs 15.25 crore on its opening day. Cocktail 2 entered the list ahead of 2 States, which had opened at Rs 12.40 crore net in 2014.