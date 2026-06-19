ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika Starrer To Surpass Original Film's Opening Numbers

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Homi Adajania’s romantic drama Cocktail 2 has opened on a promising note at the box office. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the film has managed to attract audiences on its first day despite receiving mixed reviews from viewers and critics.

Since Bollywood has struggled to deliver major box-office successes in the romance genre in recent years, it will be interesting to see whether Cocktail 2 can create magic commercially. Early figures suggest that the film has got off to a solid start and is expected to post a double-digit opening day collection.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 earned Rs 9.07 crore net in India by Friday evening. The final figures are expected to be higher as collections from the night shows are yet to be added.

The film’s domestic gross collection stood at Rs 10.70 crore at the time of publishing. Cocktail 2 is currently running in 9,465 shows across the country. The film is expected to comfortably cross the Rs 10 crore mark by the end of its opening day.