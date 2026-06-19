Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika Starrer To Surpass Original Film's Opening Numbers
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's Cocktail 2 opened strongly at the box office, earning over Rs 9 crore by Friday evening.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 19, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Homi Adajania’s romantic drama Cocktail 2 has opened on a promising note at the box office. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the film has managed to attract audiences on its first day despite receiving mixed reviews from viewers and critics.
Since Bollywood has struggled to deliver major box-office successes in the romance genre in recent years, it will be interesting to see whether Cocktail 2 can create magic commercially. Early figures suggest that the film has got off to a solid start and is expected to post a double-digit opening day collection.
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1
According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 earned Rs 9.07 crore net in India by Friday evening. The final figures are expected to be higher as collections from the night shows are yet to be added.
The film’s domestic gross collection stood at Rs 10.70 crore at the time of publishing. Cocktail 2 is currently running in 9,465 shows across the country. The film is expected to comfortably cross the Rs 10 crore mark by the end of its opening day.
Set To Beat Cocktail’s Opening Day Number
The film appears on track to surpass the opening-day collection of the 2012 hit Cocktail. The original film, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, had opened with a collection of Rs 10.47 crore net in India.
However, industry observers point out that the comparison is only in absolute numbers. After accounting for inflation and changes in ticket prices over the last 14 years, Cocktail 2 would need a significantly higher collection to match the original film’s opening in terms of actual ticket sales.
Released in 2012, Cocktail went on to become a commercial success and reportedly earned around Rs 125 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.
About Cocktail 2
Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is a spiritual successor to the 2012 film but does not continue the same story. Instead, it introduces a fresh set of characters and a new romantic conflict.
The story revolves around Kunal, played by Shahid Kapoor, and Diya, played by Rashmika Mandanna, who are in a stable relationship. Their bond faces unexpected challenges when Diya jokingly asks their carefree friend Ally, played by Kriti Sanon, to test Kunal’s loyalty by trying to seduce him. What begins as a harmless challenge soon turns into an emotional situation that changes the lives of all three characters.