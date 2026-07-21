ETV Bharat / entertainment

CJP Protest: From Diljit Dosanjh To Anurag Kashyap, More Celebrities Join The Chorus Backing Students

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also reacted strongly. In a sharply worded Hindi note, he questioned whether any police officer would refuse to follow an order they believed was morally wrong. "I didn't know wearing a uniform meant giving up your conscience and humanity," he wrote, criticising the police action against protesters.

She later saluted those who had assembled, writing, "Yahan itni taydad mein jama huye sabhi sathiyon ko naman." Soon after, support poured in from across the film fraternity. Joining the chorus, Diljit Dosanjh shared an emotional message on Instagram, calling the scenes from Delhi "very unfortunate" and urging authorities to listen to the students. "Aj Jo hoyea Baut Maada Hoyea... Students Naal Edan Treat Nhi Hona Chaida c... Lokan Di Avaaz Rab Di Avaaz Hundi Aa," he wrote. The actor also acknowledged that he might once again be labelled "anti-national", recalling the criticism and legal troubles he faced after supporting the farmers' protest.

Among those who didn't just speak up but also took to the streets was veteran actor Shabana Azmi , who joined the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Standing before hundreds of protesters, she recited lines from revolutionary Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

Hyderabad: The ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak have sparked one of the biggest celebrity responses in recent years. While some actors joined the demonstrations in Delhi, many others voiced their support through social media, urging accountability and dialogue.

Actor Prakash Raj, another prominent face at the march, questioned the silence of many in the film industry. Holding a copy of the Constitution during the protest, he said such moments reveal who truly stands with the people. "History may forgive those who made mistakes, but it will never forgive those who remained silent," he remarked.

Several other celebrities extended support online. Sonakshi Sinha shared photographs from the protest site and wrote, "20th July... bohot logon ki haddiyaan tooti aur ek POORE DESH ka dil toota. Yaad rakhna."

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza issued a joint statement saying the youth deserved to be heard "loud, clear and without fear", calling them the heartbeat of India's democracy.

Celebs in support of CJP protest (Photo: Instagram)

Actor Sonu Sood urged compassion over force, writing, "Our students need hugs, not batons... The future of our country deserves a hug, not a lathi." Bhumi Pednekar said violence could never be the answer and stressed that the conversation should remain focused on students and reforms in the education system.

Celebs in support of CJP protest (Photo: Instagram)

Huma Qureshi said the visuals of peaceful protesters being met with force left her deeply saddened, while Nandita Das wrote that "constructive dissent is what keeps a democracy alive."

Support also came from Vir Das, Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Varma, Neeraj Pandey, Sahiba Bali, Swara Bhasker, Vishal Dadlani, Chinmayi Sripaada, Sutapa Sikdar, Zeenat Aman and several others, who either shared messages of solidarity or called for dialogue and accountability.

However, not every celebrity agreed with the protests. BJP MP and actor Hema Malini appealed for dialogue instead of demonstrations. She said protests of this nature would not solve the issue and urged political leaders not to mislead students. "If there is a problem, it should be discussed properly. Such protests won't achieve anything," she said, adding that the government had consistently worked for the country's education system.

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut also criticised the agitation, saying Parliament was the right place to debate such issues. She argued that an elected government could not be "arm-twisted" into removing ministers and suggested that those seeking change should contest elections instead.

The protests intensified after activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak, was hospitalised following his removal from the protest site. On Monday, the CJP's "Chalo Sansad" march witnessed clashes between protesters and police, with both sides reporting injuries.