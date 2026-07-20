ETV Bharat / entertainment

CJP Parliament March: Shabana Azmi Joins Jantar Mantar Protest, Kangana Ranaut Opposes 'Arm-Twisting' The Government

The veteran actor then revealed that she and Javed Akhtar had tried to reach out to the Prime Minister before taking a public stand. "Maine Pradhan Mantri ko khat likha. Javed saab ne bhi khat likha ki sirf ek dialogue initiate kijiye. Hum press ke paas nahi ja rahe the. Hum isko public matter nahi banana chahte the. Hume acknowledgement mila tha ki do din mein jawab aayega, lekin jab kai din tak koi jawab nahi aaya, tab hum yahan aa gaye," she said.

Shabana reached Jantar Mantar on Sunday to stand in solidarity with the protesters, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the movement and began an indefinite hunger strike in June. She also met CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who is currently observing a hunger strike. Speaking to the media at the protest site, Shabana explained why she chose to speak out. "Jab paani hadd se guzar jaata hai, tabhi bolti hoon. Har choti badi baat par main nahi bolti hoon... Jab koi cheez mujhe andar se jhinjodti hai, tab main bolti hoon," she said.

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has extended her support to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, urging the government to open a dialogue with the protesters. The actor revealed that she and her husband, lyricist and former Rajya Sabha MP Javed Akhtar, had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a conversation to help resolve the issue, but are yet to receive a response.

A day later, Shabana returned to participate in the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march. While interacting with reporters during the march, she was asked why more Bollywood celebrities were not present at the protest. The actor firmly pushed back against the question, saying the focus should remain on the issue rather than on who had or had not attended. "You are only worried that Bollywood celebrities are not here. You don't ask why industrialists or businessmen are absent. Such questions sideline the real cause and create unnecessary controversy. Support the people marching for this cause instead of diluting the issue," she said.

Shabana also stressed that everyone present had gathered to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful protest. Referring to Mahatma Gandhi, she said the demonstration was rooted in non-violence and dialogue, not confrontation.

Actor Prakash Raj was also present at Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with the protesters. Addressing the gathering, he said, "I am with you tonight. I am right here. We will see what happens," before later sharing a video from the protest on social media with the caption, "Youth of our country are #justasking."

Meanwhile, BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut criticised the ongoing CJP protest and opposed the demands being raised by the protesters. She said an elected government has the mandate to govern and argued that protests should not be used to pressure the Centre into removing or retaining ministers. Calling such attempts inappropriate, Kangana said people should not "arm-twist the government" over its decisions.

The CJP has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities. The movement gained national attention after Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest and began an indefinite hunger strike. Apart from Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj, several personalities, including Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, Zeenat Aman, Soni Razdan, Abhay Deol, Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, have voiced support for the protesters through social media or public statements.