ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cinematographer N K Ekambaram Reveals Why Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai Couldn't Be Shot On Real Train: 'Was Sleepless After Reading Script'

Director Ram's Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai is a film built around an unusual world. Starring Nivin Pauly, Anjali and Soori, the Tamil romantic psychological thriller unfolds largely on a moving train, where an encounter between a 32-year-old ordinary man and an 8,000-year-old immortal sets off a chain of events.

For cinematographer N K Ekambaram, creating this world became one of the biggest challenges of his career. The film demanded a very different visual approach, especially because a major portion of the story takes place inside a train. Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat from Chennai, Ekambaram opened up about his unexpected first meeting with Ram, the making of the train set, the film's elaborate lighting design and his experience working with Nivin Pauly and Soori.

A friendship that began at a football match

Ekambaram's association with Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai began almost by chance. His son is a football player and studies at MG College, Thiruvananthapuram. During a football match in Coimbatore, Ekambaram discovered that one of the players on the opposing team was director Ram's son. Ram had also come to watch the match. "I went to see him in person and got to know him. As soon as he saw me, he said, 'Theriyum sir.' That was our first meeting," Ekambaram recalled.

Ram later invited him to his house for coffee. What began as a brief meeting quickly turned into a warm conversation. "In the 10 minutes we spent together, I felt like we had been friends for 10 years," he said. Before they left, Ram mentioned that he was planning a new film and had not yet decided on a cinematographer. He asked Ekambaram if he would consider working with him and promised to narrate the story in detail in Chennai.

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai cinematographer NK Ekambaram with Priyadarshan (Photo: Special Arrangement)

For Ekambaram, the opportunity was special. He had worked with director SP Jananathan on several films and had long admired filmmakers such as Vetrimaaran, Ram, Bala and Mysskin. "It was a natural desire of mine to work with these directors. I'm so glad I did," he said.

'I was literally shocked when I read the script'

The moment Ekambaram read Ram's script, he realised that Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai would be unlike anything he had worked on before. "When I read the script of the film, I was literally shocked. It is a story of a journey," he said. A large part of the film takes place inside a moving train, with those sequences running for around one-and-a-half hours. The challenge was to make the audience feel that the train journey was constantly changing even though much of the action was restricted to two compartments. "I recognised the challenge of telling the story in a way that takes place only within two compartments," Ekambaram said.

The train moves through darkness, city lights, rain, lightning and different weather conditions. Each atmosphere had to look different. "Everything should feel like a dream world," he explained. Ram had already included several visual ideas in the script. That gave Ekambaram a clear understanding of what the director wanted, but also made him realise how demanding the execution would be. "Once the idea is clear, we only need to pay attention to the technical parts. But I was sleepless after realising that this script was such a big challenge in front of me," he recalled.

Why the train was recreated on a set

Before shooting began, Ekambaram travelled extensively by train along with Ram and other technicians. The purpose was not simply to find locations, but to study how the world outside a moving train changes. "The landscape and culture that change every 300 kilometres were views when we were just travelling, but when we travelled for a film, they became studies," he said. He observed how light changed during the journey, how the interiors looked while passing through tunnels and how rain, villages and different landscapes altered the atmosphere.

From the sets of Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai (Photo: Special Arrangement)

But shooting the entire sequence inside an actual moving train would have created several practical problems. "If you were shooting in a real train, it would take about half an hour to retake a shot. The running train had to be stopped and taken back, so there were many difficulties," Ekambaram explained. The team also had an elaborate lighting plan that could not easily be executed inside a real train. The solution was to recreate the train at an AR Rahman-owned film studio in Chennai.

Lights that made the train appear to move

The train set became an important part of the film's visual design. Rather than repeatedly changing lights manually, the team programmed them digitally. The lighting was designed to create the illusion of movement outside the train. As the train appeared to gather speed, the lights moved at the same pace. "When the train was moving fast, the lights also moved at the same speed. The fast movement of the lights made it seem like the train was moving fast," he said.

Even the signal lights were specially designed. They were positioned and changed according to the timing of each scene. One of the more striking sequences features the train travelling in moonlight. For this, the team created artificial moonlight while the outside world was produced using chroma key and visual effects. "We added the places it passes through with the support of graphics. The original places were shot later according to the speed of the train," Ekambaram said. The result was a carefully controlled combination of cinematography and visual effects.

The single-shot sequence that took an entire day