Cinema As Statement: Political Messaging Now Dominates Hindi Films

Films centered on geopolitical conflict, internal enemies, and heroic masculinity now dominate mainstream Hindi cinema, reflecting both the political mood and the economics of theatrical survival. Last year's spy action-thriller Dhurandhar, leaned heavily on hyper-nationalist tropes of Indian agents confronting Pakistan-linked foes, and became one of 2025's highest-grossing films -- following a real-life four-day border clash with Pakistan. Its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, again starring Ranveer Singh, is set for release in March.

Mohan cited the success of the 2022 blockbuster, The Kashmir Files, depicting in harrowing detail how several hundred thousand Hindus fled Muslim militants in Indian-administered Kashmir in 1989-90. And he compared that with the 2025 film The Bengal Files, on alleged political violence in eastern India, which he described as a commercial "disaster."

Critics argue Bollywood is increasingly producing polarising films aligned with the ideology of Hindu-nationalist government, using cinema's unrivalled mass reach to shape public sentiment. "These days film themes also depend upon who is ruling at the centre -- Hindu wave, propaganda... all these are big factors that filmmaker’s cash in on," said movie business analyst Atul Mohan, editor of film trade magazine Complete Cinema. "But only one or two films work, not all 10 or 15."

“This shift reflects not just a commercial recalibration but a broader change in creative priorities. It is like moving away from nuanced storytelling towards high-stakes, big-screen experiences,” says Delhi-based film critic Arnab Banerjee. But the strategy appears to be working. Akshaye Rathi, a prominent film exhibitor, predicts a 45–50 percent rise in net Hindi box-office collections and a 25 percent increase in young theatre-goers this year. "The year looks poised for historic numbers," says Rathi.

With the 2026 slate of Bollywood releases packed with patriotic war dramas, spy thrillers, mythological epics and nationalist narratives, critics feel political messaging seems to be outweighing craftsmanship and that it needs artistic rebellion. It’s like moving decisively towards a cinema of scale and confrontation -- where patriotism, spectacle, and ideological clarity increasingly trump nuance and narrative risk, industry insiders say.

"It is not the quality of the film that matters today, it is propaganda films that are working," said Banerjee. "The mood of the nation is such that people are lapping up these subjects. Pakistan-bashing and references to enemy countries are being accepted without questioning." Polarising films — which certain filmmakers noted constitute most of the recent releases, tend to make big money, signaling the appetite for such content.

However, filmmaker Anil Sharma widely acclaimed for directing high-octane, emotionally charged, and patriotic action dramas blockbuster including, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and its 2023 sequel, Gadar 2, alongside other patriotic films like The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003) and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (2004) begs to differ.

“The world is changing very fast. OTT, satellite, reels, AI... with all these coming in a big way, what would people go to watch in cinema or on the big screen? These days people don’t want to venture out to watch some social drama. Everyday somebody is seen giving lectures on social media, so people are not interested in watching social films. They will go to the theatre to watch big action films, big bonanza where they would enjoy and clap like how people would watch a five-six-day cricket match, now they want to watch T-20, they want to watch dhoom dhadaka. People go to the theatre for entertainment and not for education. They want to go to the theatre to watch either a good love story or an action film and nothing else. There could be patriotism or there could be heavy doses of crime in action films.”

Sharma furthers, “Films on geopolitical conflict would work in present times, this is the current environment. Not just the nation, the mood of the world is such. When these critics say creativity and artistry is missing, I want to ask them -- Is making a patriotic or action film non-artistic? To show truth as truth is easy but jhoothe ko sach saabit karna (to prove a liar to be true) is very difficult. To make a film on desh-bhakti is not propaganda. This is the mindset of certain people. Government is not giving crores of money to any producer to make films; they are making films so that their films and business work. I am very happy with Dhurandhar 2 coming up. Some people and critics called it a propaganda film; how can they do that? It is a perfect entertainer, a gripping film that keeps you engrossed and entertained for a good three-and-a-half hours!”

Director Suresh Triveni, known for acclaimed drama films such as Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa, is indeed shifting gears to direct the high-octane action-drama film Subedaar. Starring Anil Kapoor in the titular role as Subedaar, a retired army officer, the film is set to premiere globally on Prime Video on March 5. The film is described as a gritty, action-packed drama that explores the psychological consequences of a life in uniform. “Mid-range films have disappeared from the theatre which is not a great thing. I have also realised that it is an economic wheel… when the bigger films work the wheel again starts and then the mid-size wheel will take off and other genres will start moving, so it is very important that the bigger films work,” says Triveni.

Triveni continues, “There is definitely change in the tides that we are living in and there is a certain grit and determination of bringing people back into theatres. What people are getting fascinated about is a newer world. If you see the kinds of films right from Pushpa to KGF to Dhurandhar… I think people have made up their mind saying give me something fresh in a newer world. Yes, we can argue about the genre that every other film is about action and violence but at the same time we have a Saiyaara which is fresh in the newer world. There is an urgent demand from the public saying that I am not going to come to the theatre if you are not showing something new. Dhurandhar is a classic example… When Aditya Dhar and Mohit Suri decide to go by their conviction, people are willing to buy it."

"This is a new page that is being turned. If you had asked me last year where we were headed and I would have probably said, ‘I don’t know.” But if you ask me in 2026, I feel filmmakers, production houses, actors and the entire system have understood that we can’t be taking it easy and anything worked previously as a formula wouldn’t work. It is a challenge for all of us filmmakers, rather than cribbing saying that people are not coming to theatres, it is a wake-up call to get out of your comfort zone and try making something new,” sums up Triveni.

Director Ahmed Khan, however, said quality still ultimately determines success, citing his upcoming action-comedy, Welcome to the Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar. "Whatever the genre -- action, drama, comedy or horror -- it depends on how well you've made it," Khan said. Pointing to the 2025 successes of the contrasting romantic drama Saiyaara as well as high-octane Dhurandhar. "Both, poles apart in genre, did great business. "People's mood can change any time,” says Khan.