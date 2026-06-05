Rakesh Bedi Couldn't Stop Discussing Dhurandhar During Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Shoot, Says Chunky Panday
Chunky Panday revealed that Rakesh Bedi frequently spoke about Dhurandhar on the sets of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, praising its world and director.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 5, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST|
Updated : June 5, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, who is currently enjoying the favourable reviews of his latest film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, shared an interesting story from the film's sets. During a recent interaction with a newswire, Chunky revealed that his co-star Rakesh Bedi could not stop talking about Dhurandhar long before its release.
Chunky said one of the best parts of working on the film was reuniting with Rakesh Bedi, whom he has known for decades. The two actors spent a lot of time together while shooting in Scotland and often hung out after work.
Recalling those days, Chunky said, "He's too cute. I love Rakesh. We spent so much time together in Scotland. After shooting, we'd go pub hopping and just chat for hours."
According to Chunky, many of those conversations revolved around Dhurandhar, a project that Rakesh was extremely excited about.
"He was so excited about it. I'm so happy for him today. While we were shooting in Scotland, he kept telling me how special the film was. He didn't reveal the story, but he kept saying that the director had created a beautiful world. You could see the excitement in his eyes," Chunky revealed.
The actor said he was happy to see Rakesh's confidence in the film pay off after its release. Their friendship goes back many years. They first worked together in the comedy hit Aankhen and later reunited for Teesra Kaun. Chunky described Rakesh as "one of the most lovable souls in the industry."
After watching Dhurandhar, Chunky immediately reached out to congratulate his friend. "I called him immediately after watching it. I was so excited for him because he was fantastic in it," he said.
Interestingly, Rakesh was not the only actor discussing an upcoming project on the sets of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Chunky revealed that actor Rajesh Kumar, known for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, would often speak about Saiyaara, another film he had recently completed.
Interestingly, Rakesh was not the only actor discussing an upcoming project on the sets of Hai Jawani ToH Ishq Hona Hai. Chunky revealed that actor Rajesh Kumar, known for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, would often speak about the 2025 blockbuster film Saiyaara.
"So here I had Rakesh talking about Dhurandhar and Rajesh Kumar talking about Saiyaara. Now one has delivered a Dhurandhar and the other has delivered a Saiyaara. I think the pressure is on me now," Chunky joked.
The actor said he is now looking forward to an exciting period in his own career, with several projects lined up for release. He also confirmed that he is working on a film backed by filmmaker Hansal Mehta's production banner.
Apart from discussing his co-stars, Chunky also spoke about reuniting with director David Dhawan after more than three decades. He said working with the filmmaker brought back memories of Aankhen and praised David's unmatched energy on set.