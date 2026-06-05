ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rakesh Bedi Couldn't Stop Discussing Dhurandhar During Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Shoot, Says Chunky Panday

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, who is currently enjoying the favourable reviews of his latest film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, shared an interesting story from the film's sets. During a recent interaction with a newswire, Chunky revealed that his co-star Rakesh Bedi could not stop talking about Dhurandhar long before its release.

Chunky said one of the best parts of working on the film was reuniting with Rakesh Bedi, whom he has known for decades. The two actors spent a lot of time together while shooting in Scotland and often hung out after work.

Recalling those days, Chunky said, "He's too cute. I love Rakesh. We spent so much time together in Scotland. After shooting, we'd go pub hopping and just chat for hours."

According to Chunky, many of those conversations revolved around Dhurandhar, a project that Rakesh was extremely excited about.

"He was so excited about it. I'm so happy for him today. While we were shooting in Scotland, he kept telling me how special the film was. He didn't reveal the story, but he kept saying that the director had created a beautiful world. You could see the excitement in his eyes," Chunky revealed.