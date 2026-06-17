ETV Bharat / entertainment

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey To Have Grand Mumbai Premiere; Tom Holland And Matt Damon Expected

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey To Have Grand Mumbai Premiere ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: India is set to witness a major Hollywood moment as acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan prepares to visit Mumbai for the grand premiere of his upcoming epic film, The Odyssey. Joining him will be producer Emma Thomas and the film's leading stars, Matt Damon and Tom Holland, making it one of the biggest international movie events to be hosted in the country. Universal Pictures International recently announced that Mumbai has been selected as one of the key destinations on The Odyssey's global promotional tour. The city will stand alongside major entertainment capitals such as London, Paris and New York, highlighting India's growing importance in the global film market. The premiere will take place at PVR Icon IMAX at Phoenix Palladium Mall in Mumbai. While the official date is yet to be announced, the news has already generated significant excitement among movie lovers and Christopher Nolan fans across the country. The visit is particularly special because it marks the first time that a Christopher Nolan film will have an official premiere event in India. Industry observers see the move as a strong signal of Hollywood's increasing focus on Indian audiences.