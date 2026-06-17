Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey To Have Grand Mumbai Premiere; Tom Holland And Matt Damon Expected
Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon are set to visit Mumbai for The Odyssey premiere, marking the filmmaker's first-ever film premiere in India.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 17, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: India is set to witness a major Hollywood moment as acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan prepares to visit Mumbai for the grand premiere of his upcoming epic film, The Odyssey. Joining him will be producer Emma Thomas and the film's leading stars, Matt Damon and Tom Holland, making it one of the biggest international movie events to be hosted in the country.
Universal Pictures International recently announced that Mumbai has been selected as one of the key destinations on The Odyssey's global promotional tour. The city will stand alongside major entertainment capitals such as London, Paris and New York, highlighting India's growing importance in the global film market.
Hollywood gives a big thumbs up to India market!— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 17, 2026
Christopher Nolan and the star cast of his new mythic action The Odyssey will hold a premiere in Mumbai!
The film’s global premiere tour, has placed Mumbai alongside London, Paris & New York, showing the importance of India. pic.twitter.com/R0XTttWNpD
The premiere will take place at PVR Icon IMAX at Phoenix Palladium Mall in Mumbai. While the official date is yet to be announced, the news has already generated significant excitement among movie lovers and Christopher Nolan fans across the country. The visit is particularly special because it marks the first time that a Christopher Nolan film will have an official premiere event in India. Industry observers see the move as a strong signal of Hollywood's increasing focus on Indian audiences.
One film reviewer summed up the significance of the announcement by writing, "Hollywood gives a big thumbs up to the India market. Christopher Nolan and the star cast of his new mythic action film The Odyssey will hold a premiere in Mumbai. The film's global premiere tour has placed Mumbai alongside London, Paris and New York, showing the importance of India."
The Odyssey is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Based on Homer's ancient Greek epic poem, the film follows Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he embarks on a dangerous journey home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he encounters mythical creatures, deadly challenges and life-changing adventures. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton and Charlize Theron. Nolan has written and directed the project, while he and Emma Thomas have produced it under their Syncopy banner.
Speaking about the experience of filming the movie, Matt Damon recently revealed just how demanding the production was. "It was by far the hardest movie I've ever made," the actor said, explaining that Nolan prefers shooting scenes practically rather than relying heavily on green screens or visual effects.
The Odyssey is also making history as the first feature film shot entirely using IMAX cameras. Known for pushing technical boundaries, Nolan has once again chosen real locations and large-scale practical filmmaking to bring the ancient world to life. The film arrives in cinemas worldwide on July 17, 2026, and is already being tipped as one of the year's biggest releases. For Indian fans, however, the excitement begins even earlier, with the rare opportunity to welcome Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon to Mumbai for a landmark premiere event.