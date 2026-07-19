ETV Bharat / entertainment

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Earns Rs 47.03 Crore At Box Office

New Delhi: Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" has earned Rs 47.03 crore at the domestic box office on the second day of release.

Featuring Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Charlize Theron as Calypso, among others, the film released globally on Friday.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 20.76 crore at the domestic box office and went on to earn over Rs 26 crore on the following day. The total collection of the film has crossed over USD 200 million at the global box office.

"The Odyssey" revolves around the Greek King Odysseus (essayed by Damon) on a perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. Beset by vengeful gods, sea monsters, and enchantresses, he fights to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Holland).