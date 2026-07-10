Christopher Nolan Praises Indian Audiences At The Odyssey Premiere: 'Among The Most Knowledgeable In The World'
At The Odyssey's Mumbai premiere, Christopher Nolan praised Indian audiences as among the world's most enthusiastic and knowledgeable.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 10, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan brought his latest film, The Odyssey, to India for a grand premiere in Mumbai on Friday. The film’s lead actors, Tom Holland and Matt Damon, joined him at the special event. The premiere marks the first time Nolan has officially launched one of his films in India before its worldwide release.
Addressing the audience after the screening, Nolan expressed his happiness about returning to the country and sharing the film with Indian viewers.
"I am coming to Mumbai again! This is not the first time I am here in Mumbai. But it is the first time that we get the chance to launch a film here. So you are among the first audiences in the world to see this film!" he said.
The director then playfully asked the audience, "By the way, did you like the film?" The crowd responded with loud cheers. Keeping the fun going, Nolan turned to his co-stars and joked, "Who is better? Matt or Tom?” As fans cheered for both actors, Nolan smiled and added, "They are both fantastic."
He also spoke about his long-standing connection with India and praised Indian movie lovers for their passion for cinema.
"Thank you so much for being here. Thank you for welcoming us. It is always a thrill to be in India. I have had the pleasure of filming here twice, once in Jodhpur and once in Mumbai. Every time we come here, it's very, very special. For many years, I have wanted to come here and launch one of our films and experience it with the Indian audiences, who are some of the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable cinematic audiences in the world. So it is such a thrill to be here," Nolan said.
The Odyssey is Nolan’s first film since his Oscar-winning success with Oppenheimer, which earned him the Academy Award for Best Director.
Based on Homer's famous epic poem, The Odyssey tells the story of Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, and his dangerous journey home after the Trojan War. Matt Damon plays Odysseus, while Tom Holland stars as his son, Telemachus, who waits for his father’s return.
The film has been shot in several countries using newly developed IMAX technology and is the first feature film to be filmed entirely with IMAX cameras. The India premiere of The Odyssey is being held in Mumbai on July 10 and 11. The Odyssey is set for its global theatrical release on July 17.