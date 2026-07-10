ETV Bharat / entertainment

Christopher Nolan Praises Indian Audiences At The Odyssey Premiere: 'Among The Most Knowledgeable In The World'

Hyderabad: Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan brought his latest film, The Odyssey, to India for a grand premiere in Mumbai on Friday. The film’s lead actors, Tom Holland and Matt Damon, joined him at the special event. The premiere marks the first time Nolan has officially launched one of his films in India before its worldwide release.

Addressing the audience after the screening, Nolan expressed his happiness about returning to the country and sharing the film with Indian viewers.

"I am coming to Mumbai again! This is not the first time I am here in Mumbai. But it is the first time that we get the chance to launch a film here. So you are among the first audiences in the world to see this film!" he said.

The director then playfully asked the audience, "By the way, did you like the film?" The crowd responded with loud cheers. Keeping the fun going, Nolan turned to his co-stars and joked, "Who is better? Matt or Tom?” As fans cheered for both actors, Nolan smiled and added, "They are both fantastic."