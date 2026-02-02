ETV Bharat / entertainment

Lupita Nyong’o As Helen Of Troy In Odysseys? Elon Musk Doesn't Approve of Christopher Nolan's Choice. Read Why

The discussion began after a social media user claimed that Helen of Troy was described in ancient texts as fair-skinned and blonde. The user called the reported casting an "insult" to Homer. Musk responded to the post, saying that casting decisions which make a story feel "incoherent" suggest the plot was never the focus. He added that Nolan had "lost his integrity."

Musk reacted to online speculation that actor Lupita Nyong'o may be playing Helen of Troy in the film. Taking to X, he said such a choice would be disrespectful to the original story and its creator, Greek poet Homer.

Hyderabad: Elon Musk has once again found himself at the centre of an online controversy. This time, the Tesla and SpaceX chief has criticised casting choices in director Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey.

Musk's comment quickly spread across social media and sparked debate. Joining him, some netizens agreed with him. They opined that changing the appearance of well-known mythological characters takes away from the story. On the other hand, some argued that The Odyssey is a myth and not a historical document, pointing out that filmmakers have always adapted ancient stories in different ways.

For the unversed, Lupita Nyong'o joined the film's cast in 2024, however, her role has not been officially confirmed. Neither Christopher Nolan nor the film's studio, Universal Pictures, has commented on the speculation. Even so, the debate has shifted attention from the film itself to broader discussions about casting and representation in Hollywood.

The Odyssey is one of Nolan's biggest projects so far. The film is based on Homer's epic poem and follows Odysseus as he tries to return home after the Trojan War. Matt Damon plays Odysseus, while Tom Holland appears as his son, Telemachus. The cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, Mia Goth and Jon Bernthal. Rapper Travis Scott is also part of the project.

The film is also being noted for its scale. It is the first narrative feature to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras. The Odyssey is scheduled to release in theatres on July 17, 2026, and early interest in the film has been strong.