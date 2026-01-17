Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao Reveals She Deployed Tantra Techniques On Hamnet Sets: 'I Try To Get Actors Into Their Bodies And...'
Chloe Zhao, who returns to the director's chair after four years, discloses her on-set rituals that also include tantra techniques.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 17, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chloe Zhao is known for having a way with actors to extract nuanced performances, and for the Shakespearean period drama, Hamnet, her approach to tap the talents was no different. The director has been speaking at length about various techniques that she deploys on set while working with actors. Recently, during one of the round tables where she shared the panel with the likes of James Cameron, Ryan Coogler, Kathryn Bigelow, and more, the filmmaker revealed resorting to tantra to help the team deal with Hamnet’s emotionally deep and heavy material, especially the death of Shakespeare's 11-year-old son and the tragedy that laid the groundwork for Hamlet, one of the greatest tragedies in English literature.
Hamnet is her first feature film since Eternals, which was released in 2021. She took a four-year break to return with a project that felt right.
"I went digging, in those four years of midlife crisis, to get out of my head and go into the subconscious. There were a couple of ancient modalities that I pulled out of mystery schools and union psychology to experiment with on Hamnet," she shared.
Disclosing more about her on-set rituals, the filmmaker revealed that she employed the ancient Hindu spiritual practice of releasing energy and emotions through the body to nudge the team into a collective emotional sphere.
"There’s dream work... working with dreams. Sometimes we would put 300 extras under, into a collective dream, right before we called “Action!” And then there were tantric workshops, a Hindu tradition of working with energies and polarities. We would get Paul (Mescal) and Jessie (Buckley) in a polarity workshop to see how much they could get into their gendered polarity to the extreme and then let them clash into each other. Different kinds of somatic exercises. I don’t rehearse scenes, but I try to get the actors into their bodies and make them comfortable with each other," said the filmmaker, who is a student of tantra.
Hamnet took home one of the biggest awards at the recently concluded 2026 Golden Globes, thus moving a step closer to the Oscar bid. An adaptation of Irish author Maggie O'Farrell's novel of the same name, the film has been making waves at the award galas. Before Globes, it won the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival and is now one of the strongest contenders for the Oscars 2026, which will culminate the award season.
Headlined by Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, Hamnet follows William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, as they struggle to deal with the death of their son, Hamnet. The film is co-produced by Steven Spielberg, who also served as executive producer on the project.
