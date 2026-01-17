ETV Bharat / entertainment

Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao Reveals She Deployed Tantra Techniques On Hamnet Sets: 'I Try To Get Actors Into Their Bodies And...'

Hyderabad: Chloe Zhao is known for having a way with actors to extract nuanced performances, and for the Shakespearean period drama, Hamnet, her approach to tap the talents was no different. The director has been speaking at length about various techniques that she deploys on set while working with actors. Recently, during one of the round tables where she shared the panel with the likes of James Cameron, Ryan Coogler, Kathryn Bigelow, and more, the filmmaker revealed resorting to tantra to help the team deal with Hamnet’s emotionally deep and heavy material, especially the death of Shakespeare's 11-year-old son and the tragedy that laid the groundwork for Hamlet, one of the greatest tragedies in English literature. Hamnet is her first feature film since Eternals, which was released in 2021. She took a four-year break to return with a project that felt right. "I went digging, in those four years of midlife crisis, to get out of my head and go into the subconscious. There were a couple of ancient modalities that I pulled out of mystery schools and union psychology to experiment with on Hamnet," she shared.