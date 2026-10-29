Chiranjeevi's Megaverse: Megastar To Make Netflix Debut With Telugu Cinema Chat Show
Chiranjeevi makes his Netflix debut with Megaverse, a Telugu cinema chat show celebrating industry legends, featuring candid conversations, personal stories and guest appearances.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 29, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi is ready to entertain audiences in a new avatar. After spending decades winning hearts on the big screen, the veteran actor is making his Netflix debut with Chiranjeevi's Megaverse, a chat show celebrating the stars, stories and legacy of Telugu cinema. Filming for the show has begun, with more details expected to be announced soon.
The show will bring Chiranjeevi face-to-face with some of the most familiar names in the Telugu film industry. Known for his warmth, humour and effortless screen presence, the actor will lead conversations that explore the people and experiences behind the movies that have shaped Telugu cinema. The format will also give fans an opportunity to see a more personal side of the megastar, away from his larger-than-life roles on screen.
Netflix announced the show on Thursday, sharing a glimpse of what viewers can expect. The streaming platform wrote, "Mass ki grammar, style ki definition. Megastar is here. 👑❤️ Watch Chiranjeevi's Megaverse, coming soon, Only on Netflix."
Chiranjeevi's Megaverse To Celebrate Telugu Cinema
According to the show's official synopsis, Chiranjeevi's Megaverse will celebrate the legacy, legends and larger-than-life stories of Telugu cinema. The show aims to offer viewers an intimate look at the icons who have contributed to the industry's journey, with Chiranjeevi's own experiences and his deep connection with cinema at its heart.
For an actor who has witnessed the Telugu film industry's growth and changing trends over several decades, the show offers an opportunity to look back at its journey through personal stories and candid conversations. Rather than focusing only on films and their success, the format promises to explore the people and experiences that have helped shape the industry.
Chiranjeevi's personality is likely to be a major part of the show's appeal. His long career has seen him move between action dramas, family entertainers, comedy and other genres. His ability to connect with audiences across generations has made him one of Telugu cinema's most recognisable stars.
The actor is also no stranger to hosting. He previously presented Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. With Megaverse, he will return to the host's seat in a different format, this time focusing on conversations with people from the film industry.
Brahmanandam, Sunil And Satya Reportedly Among First Guests
While Netflix has yet to announce the complete guest list, earlier reports suggested that actors Brahmanandam, Sunil and Satya would be among the first guests on the show. All three are known for their comic roles in Telugu cinema, making them familiar faces for audiences across generations. However, the makers have not yet officially confirmed the guest list or announced a premiere date. Chiranjeevi's Megaverse is produced by Gold Box Entertainments, Atom Media Ventures and Sol Production LLP. Netflix is expected to share further details about the show's format and release in the coming days.
Chiranjeevi's Film Slate Remains Busy
Alongside his new hosting venture, Chiranjeevi continues to have several film projects in the pipeline. He was last seen in Anil Ravipudi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which arrived in theatres on January 12, 2026. The actor is next expected to appear in Bobby Kolli's action drama Kaaka, which is scheduled to release in theatres on January 14, 2027. He is also associated with Vishwambhara, a fantasy action-adventure directed by Vassishta, along with projects involving filmmakers Srikanth Odela and Puri Jagannadh.