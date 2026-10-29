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Chiranjeevi's Megaverse: Megastar To Make Netflix Debut With Telugu Cinema Chat Show

Chiranjeevi's Megaverse: Megastar To Make Netflix Debut With Telugu Cinema Chat Show ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi is ready to entertain audiences in a new avatar. After spending decades winning hearts on the big screen, the veteran actor is making his Netflix debut with Chiranjeevi's Megaverse, a chat show celebrating the stars, stories and legacy of Telugu cinema. Filming for the show has begun, with more details expected to be announced soon.

The show will bring Chiranjeevi face-to-face with some of the most familiar names in the Telugu film industry. Known for his warmth, humour and effortless screen presence, the actor will lead conversations that explore the people and experiences behind the movies that have shaped Telugu cinema. The format will also give fans an opportunity to see a more personal side of the megastar, away from his larger-than-life roles on screen.

Netflix announced the show on Thursday, sharing a glimpse of what viewers can expect. The streaming platform wrote, "Mass ki grammar, style ki definition. Megastar is here. 👑❤️ Watch Chiranjeevi's Megaverse, coming soon, Only on Netflix." Chiranjeevi's Megaverse To Celebrate Telugu Cinema According to the show's official synopsis, Chiranjeevi's Megaverse will celebrate the legacy, legends and larger-than-life stories of Telugu cinema. The show aims to offer viewers an intimate look at the icons who have contributed to the industry's journey, with Chiranjeevi's own experiences and his deep connection with cinema at its heart. For an actor who has witnessed the Telugu film industry's growth and changing trends over several decades, the show offers an opportunity to look back at its journey through personal stories and candid conversations. Rather than focusing only on films and their success, the format promises to explore the people and experiences that have helped shape the industry.