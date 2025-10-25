ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chiranjeevi Secures Interim Injunction Safeguarding His Personality Rights

Hyderabad court grants interim injunction protecting actor Chiranjeevi's personality rights, banning unauthorised or AI-based commercial use of his identity across platforms.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 25, 2025 at 7:24 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Civil Court has granted an ad-interim injunction in favor of Tollywood megastar Konidela Chiranjeevi, forbidding individuals and organizations from using his voice, image, or name without authorization.

The order, issued by the Chief Judge of the City Civil Court on September 26, 2025, in I.A. No. 6275 of 2025 in O.S. No. 441 of 2025, prohibits anyone, including those named in the petition and "John Doe" (representing unknown persons), from using Chiranjeevi's identity or attributes for commercial purposes. This also includes unauthorized use of his name, photos, voice, image, stage titles, or any other identifiable personal features.

According to the court, any such acts amount to a violation of Chiranjeevi's personality and publicity rights. The injunction further emphasizes that the unauthorized use of his name or likeness on virtual and AI spaces is a threat growing increasingly alarmingly, causing reputational damage and financial exploitation.

The 68-year-old actor, who has contributed to Indian cinema for over four decades and has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, had approached the court seeking protection from the increasing trend of unauthorised and AI-generated content. He requested judicial intervention to prevent the use of his persona in morphed videos, manipulated images, and misleading online content circulated for profit.

The court observed that such unauthorised actions, including creating memes, selling merchandise, or using his titles such as "Mega Star", "Chiru", or "Annayya", have caused reputational damage to the actor. It noted that further misuse might result in irreparable damage, especially in this era of social media and artificial intelligence.

According to the injunction, all the respondents have been prohibited from using any of Chiranjeevi's distinctive identifiers for commercial or individual benefit. The court has also ordered immediate service of notices on all the respondents and scheduled the next hearing for October 27, 2025.

The order also warns that any breach of these rights, or any defamatory portrayal, will entice stringent civil and criminal action according to relevant laws. Television channels, digital media, and websites have been specifically warned against using or twisting Chiranjeevi's image for TRPs, viewership, or financial gain.

After the order, Chiranjeevi himself met Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on October 11 to submit a copy of the court order. The two spoke about the necessity for more effective enforcement of criminal laws to restrain violations of personality rights. Sajjanar praised the actor's legal action, saying it reflects the increasing need to safeguard celebrities' intellectual and personality rights in the film industry.

Chiranjeevi thanked advocate S Nagesh Reddy and his law team for their dedication and legal skills that went a long way in clinching this court triumph.

