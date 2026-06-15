ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan Create History: First Father-Son Duo With Rs 300 Crore Films In The Same Year

Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan Create History: First Father-Son Duo With Rs 300 Crore Films In The Same Year ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: The year 2026 has turned into a memorable one for the Mega family. Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan have scripted a rare box office record, creating a milestone that has never been achieved before in Indian cinema. The Indian film industry has seen many successful film families over the years. However, 2026 belongs to the Mega duo. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have become the first father-son pair in Indian cinema history to deliver two of the biggest South Indian blockbusters of the year and cross the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide with their respective films. The journey began with Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The film emerged as a major success at the box office and grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide. For a period, it remained the highest-grossing South Indian film of 2026.