Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan Create History: First Father-Son Duo With Rs 300 Crore Films In The Same Year
Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan created history in 2026 as the first father-son duo to deliver Rs 300 crore-plus films and dominate the South box office.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 15, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: The year 2026 has turned into a memorable one for the Mega family. Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan have scripted a rare box office record, creating a milestone that has never been achieved before in Indian cinema.
The Indian film industry has seen many successful film families over the years. However, 2026 belongs to the Mega duo. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have become the first father-son pair in Indian cinema history to deliver two of the biggest South Indian blockbusters of the year and cross the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide with their respective films.
The journey began with Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The film emerged as a major success at the box office and grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide. For a period, it remained the highest-grossing South Indian film of 2026.
Soon after, Ram Charan arrived with Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The sports action drama not only crossed the Rs 300 crore mark globally but also overtook the final worldwide collections of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.
The makers of Peddi took to social media and shared a post, writing, "#Peddi grosses over 393 CRORES WORLDWIDE IN 11 DAYS. Running successfully all over in its second week." The film is now steadily moving towards the Rs 400 crore milestone worldwide.
Set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s, Peddi tells the story of a daily-wage labourer who sacrifices his leg, becomes a para-athlete, and later fights for the development of his village. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.
The success of Peddi also led to an interesting reaction from Chiranjeevi. The Megastar praised the film's message and openly admitted that, as an actor, he felt slightly envious of the performance-oriented role played by Ram Charan. In return, Ram Charan credited his father for his discipline, guidance, and support throughout his career.
What makes this achievement even more special is that both films arrived at a crucial time for the theatrical business. While Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu delivered a major commercial success, Peddi provided further momentum to theatres, distributors, and exhibitors.