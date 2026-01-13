ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Pulls Viewers After Prabhas's The Raja Saab Sees Box Office Dip

On Day 2, the film has collected Rs 13.11 crore so far, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. The Day 2 numbers are expected to definitely rise as the night show figures are yet to be added. With the available data combined, the film's total net collection in India currently stands at Rs 50.61 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu collected Rs 28.75 crore at the box office in India on Day 1. In addition to this, the film had collected Rs 8.75 crore from paid previews on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi's recently released film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has opened to a decent start at the box office. The film is now drawing more audiences to theatres, especially after Prabhas's The Raja Saab witnessed a noticeable decline following its strong opening. With mixed responses affecting The Raja Saab, moviegoers appear to be shifting their attention towards the Chiranjeevi-starrer, which is being appreciated for its entertainment value and the actor's return to form.

On the global front, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 64 crore on its opening day. This has made it Chiranjeevi's second-biggest opening of all time. Trade analysts believe the film could see further growth over the weekend if positive word of mouth continues.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu vs The Raja Saab

Prabhas's The Raja Saab opened to an impressive Rs 53.75 crore, driven largely by the actor's star power. However, the film has seen a sharp decline over the past few days due to lukewarm audience response. When compared to Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's Tuesday earnings, The Raja Saab managed to collect only Rs 3.44 crore so far.

Despite the dip, The Raja Saab has an overall net collection of Rs 118.04 crore in India. Still, the shift in audience interest has worked in Chiranjeevi's favour, with his film now seeing better occupancy in several centres.

About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. The film, which was released on January 12, stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role, alongside Nayanthara, Zarina Wahab and Catherine Tresa. Venkatesh also appears in an extended cameo, which has been well-received by fans.

The story follows Vara Prasad, a National Security Officer who has been away from his family for six years. As he works to protect his wife and children from a vengeful former police officer, he also tries to rebuild his broken relationship with them.