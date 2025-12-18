ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chiranjeevi Hanuman The Eternal First Glimpse Out; India's Maiden AI-Generated Film Set For 2026 Release

Sharing the glimpse, the makers wrote in the caption, "Bhakti ka roop, shakti ka swaroop, #ChiranjeeviHanuman - The Eternal in cinemas 2026." The video features Lord Hanuman soaring through the sky against a vast, golden-hued landscape. The strong figure leaps across mountains and valleys using his strength and spiritual energy.

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming mythological spectacle Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal have shared a first glimpse of what is being touted as India's first AI-generated feature film. On Thursday, production house Star Studio18 took to Instagram to share the first look of the movie, which blends mythology, devotion, and cutting-edge technology on a grand cinematic scale.

Inspired by the Ramayana and Puranic literature, the film seeks to combine ancient storytelling with modern technology. According to the makers, it will be "awe-inspiring, visual odyssey designed to be enjoyed as a shared theatrical experience". As per reports, a team of over 50 engineers from Galleri5, the tech arm of Collective Artists Network, is developing the AI-driven production. The team is collaborating with cultural scholars and literary experts to ensure an authentic portrayal of Hanuman.

Earlier, while announcing the project on Instagram, Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Artists Network wrote on social media, "Proud and honoured to bring the timeless story of 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal', to theatres, in a first-of-its-kind, 'Made-In-AI', 'Made-In-India' avatar. With deep reverence for our culture, heritage and history, we are set to release this innovative spectacle in theatres on Hanuman Jayanti 2026."

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network's Historyverse, the film seeks to reimagine the story of the Hindu deity Hanuman for a global audience. Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal is scheduled to hit the big screens worldwide on Hanuman Jayanti in 2026. The soundtrack will feature compositions by Trilok, described as the world's first AI-powered band. The film is planned as a large-scale, multi-language release across major international markets.