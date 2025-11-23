ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chiranjeevi Gives First Clap For Spirit As Sandeep Reddy Vanga Teases Fans With Prabhas' Tiny Glimpse

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Prabhas-starrer Spirit has finally gone on floors. The makers kicked off filming with a traditional muhurat ceremony. The highlight of the event was the presence of Megastar Chiranjeevi, who attended as the guest of honour and gave the first clap, marking the start of the film's shoot. The production banner shared a cheerful message online, celebrating the beginning of the shoot and calling it a "historic cinematic journey."

Producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the hit-making duo behind massive successes, were seen together at the ceremony, excited to kick off what they describe as a "pan-world entertainer." The team also included Pranay Reddy Vanga, Shiv Chanana, and lead actress Triptii Dimri, who will be seen with Prabhas for the first time. Triptii has, however, previously worked with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Animal.