Chiranjeevi Gives First Clap For Spirit As Sandeep Reddy Vanga Teases Fans With Prabhas' Tiny Glimpse
Prabhas' new film Spirit began with a grand muhurat ceremony attended by Megastar Chiranjeevi.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 23, 2025 at 1:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: The much-awaited Prabhas-starrer Spirit has finally gone on floors. The makers kicked off filming with a traditional muhurat ceremony. The highlight of the event was the presence of Megastar Chiranjeevi, who attended as the guest of honour and gave the first clap, marking the start of the film's shoot. The production banner shared a cheerful message online, celebrating the beginning of the shoot and calling it a "historic cinematic journey."
Producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the hit-making duo behind massive successes, were seen together at the ceremony, excited to kick off what they describe as a "pan-world entertainer." The team also included Pranay Reddy Vanga, Shiv Chanana, and lead actress Triptii Dimri, who will be seen with Prabhas for the first time. Triptii has, however, previously worked with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Animal.
Officially @InSpiritMode….— Spirit (@InSpiritMode) November 23, 2025
We are honoured to have Megastar @KChiruTweets garu grace India’s Biggest Superstar #Prabhas’ #Spirit pooja ceremony today.@imvangasandeep @tripti_dimri23 @vivekoberoi @prakashraaj #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @ShivChanana @neerajkalyan_… pic.twitter.com/BZVdjhWN7N
Although Prabhas was at the ceremony, his look from the film hasn't been revealed yet. The makers want to keep things under wraps. Despite the best efforts, one photo of Prabhas greeting Chiranjeevi, however, has already gone viral. Spirit promises massive scale, intense action, and strong emotion, built to appeal to audiences across the world. Early teasers, including the sound-story audio released on Prabhas' birthday, have already sparked curiosity about the film's tone and story.
The launch follows the controversies behind the film's casting. For the unversed, Deepika Padukone was initially approached for the film. However, she left the project due to disagreements over remuneration, language requirements, and production expectations. Reports claim the actress asked for a high fee, a profit share, and declined to deliver dialogues in Telugu, which was important to the makers. There were also rumours of confidential plot leaks, adding to the tension. After her exit, Triptii was roped in opposite Prabhas.
Read More
- Nagarjuna Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Kept Talking About Animal On Brahmastra Sets
- 'You've 'DISCLOSED' The Person That You Are': Sandeep Reddy Vanga Vents In Social Media Post After Deepika's Exit From Spirit
- Amid Spirit Fallout, Deepika Padukone Talks About Being Truthful: 'Stand By Decisions That Really Give Me A Lot Of Peace'