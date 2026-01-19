Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Dominates Sankranthi 2026 Box Office; Real Test Begins After Holidays
Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu dominated Sankranthi 2026 releases, but with holidays ending, the real box office test now begins.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 19, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi has demonstrated his market potential with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, as the movie has turned out to be the biggest Sankranthi hit of the year 2026. The movie performed much better than any other release, and its collections had been record-breaking from the initial days. As the Sankranthi holiday comes to an end, all eyes are on how the film sustains its momentum in the days ahead.
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection So Far
Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu hit theatres on January 12, 2026, and quickly took the lead at the box office. Within six days, the film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 157.75 crore in Telugu net collections in its first seven days. Its India gross stood at Rs 187.6 crore, while the worldwide gross earned Rs 261 crore within the first week. These figures make it Chiranjeevi's highest-grossing film to date in terms of opening-week performance.
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Outshines Other Sankranthi Releases
The Sankranthi 2026 season had a number of releases, including Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab, which released a few days earlier on January 9. However, the box office performance of these flicks has been vastly different.
While The Raja Saab crossed Rs 130 crore in India by Day 10, its momentum slowed after the opening weekend. On Day 10, the horror-comedy earned around Rs 2.26 crore, taking its total India collection to about Rs 139 crore. Trade reports point to mixed reviews and weak word-of-mouth as reasons for its declining daily collections.
While the collections of other festive releases were gloomy, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu had earned steadily all through the holiday week. With Rs 157.75 crore collected in just seven days, Chiranjeevi's film definitely proved to be the undisputed Sankranthi winner, both in domestic and global markets.
Chiranjeevi's Biggest Opening Week Ever
Having such a brilliant array, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has become the biggest opening week grosser of Chiranjeevi's career by surpassing Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019), which collected Rs 246.6 crore globally.
The movie also took the 8th position in the all-time Telugu first-week net collections. It now sits among major films like RRR, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Kalki 2898 AD. While many of the above movies had pan-India hype and benefited from premium tickets, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu relied largely on strong family audience turnout and repeat viewership.
Audience Response And Film's Appeal
Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has been well-received by both critics and the audience. The film, which also stars Nayanthara and has an extended cameo by Venkatesh, is described as an entertainer that strikes a balance between comedy, emotion and action.
Trade experts believe that the movie's simple storyline did the trick and appealed to the family audiences during the festive period. The overseas performance has been just as strong, with other international markets, particularly North America, contributing importantly to the overall gross.
At the age of 70, the megastar has once again shown his ability to draw crowds and deliver a commercial blockbuster during a festive window.
The Real Test Begins Now
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has performed very well during the Sankranthi holidays. However, the real challenge for the film and all festival releases begins now. As the holiday season comes to an end, the weekday collections and audience interest will determine the fate of the film.
Trade analysts are closely watching whether the film maintains this pace in its second week and gets closer to the Rs 300 crore worldwide mark.