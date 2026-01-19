ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Dominates Sankranthi 2026 Box Office; Real Test Begins After Holidays

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi has demonstrated his market potential with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, as the movie has turned out to be the biggest Sankranthi hit of the year 2026. The movie performed much better than any other release, and its collections had been record-breaking from the initial days. As the Sankranthi holiday comes to an end, all eyes are on how the film sustains its momentum in the days ahead.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection So Far

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu hit theatres on January 12, 2026, and quickly took the lead at the box office. Within six days, the film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 157.75 crore in Telugu net collections in its first seven days. Its India gross stood at Rs 187.6 crore, while the worldwide gross earned Rs 261 crore within the first week. These figures make it Chiranjeevi's highest-grossing film to date in terms of opening-week performance.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Outshines Other Sankranthi Releases

The Sankranthi 2026 season had a number of releases, including Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab, which released a few days earlier on January 9. However, the box office performance of these flicks has been vastly different.

While The Raja Saab crossed Rs 130 crore in India by Day 10, its momentum slowed after the opening weekend. On Day 10, the horror-comedy earned around Rs 2.26 crore, taking its total India collection to about Rs 139 crore. Trade reports point to mixed reviews and weak word-of-mouth as reasons for its declining daily collections.