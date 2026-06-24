ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Brought Me Immense Happiness': Chiranjeevi Beams With Pride As PM Modi Calls Ram Charan 'New Age Megastar'

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Chiranjeevi has expressed his pride and happiness after Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to his son, actor Ram Charan, as the “New Age MegaStar” during the Republic Summit 2026 held in New Delhi.

Ram Charan attended the summit on June 22 along with his wife, Upasana Konidela. The actor participated in a session before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address and spoke about his career, the evolution of regional cinema, filmmaking, and the importance of creating content that reflects national interests. During his speech, PM Modi mentioned Ram Charan and described him as the “New Age MegaStar.”

A few days after the event, Chiranjeevi took to his X account to share an emotional message. He began his post with a well-known verse from the Telugu literary work Sumathi Satakam.

His message read, “A father does not truly experience the joy of fatherhood the moment his son is born; it is truly felt when people recognise and praise the son for his achievements. Yesterday, during a Republic TV event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hearing him refer to Ram Charan as the ‘New Age MegaStar’ brought me immense happiness.”