'Brought Me Immense Happiness': Chiranjeevi Beams With Pride As PM Modi Calls Ram Charan 'New Age Megastar'
Chiranjeevi expressed pride after PM Narendra Modi called Ram Charan the "New Age MegaStar", praising his son's achievements and growing recognition.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 24, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran actor Chiranjeevi has expressed his pride and happiness after Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to his son, actor Ram Charan, as the “New Age MegaStar” during the Republic Summit 2026 held in New Delhi.
Ram Charan attended the summit on June 22 along with his wife, Upasana Konidela. The actor participated in a session before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address and spoke about his career, the evolution of regional cinema, filmmaking, and the importance of creating content that reflects national interests. During his speech, PM Modi mentioned Ram Charan and described him as the “New Age MegaStar.”
A few days after the event, Chiranjeevi took to his X account to share an emotional message. He began his post with a well-known verse from the Telugu literary work Sumathi Satakam.
His message read, “A father does not truly experience the joy of fatherhood the moment his son is born; it is truly felt when people recognise and praise the son for his achievements. Yesterday, during a Republic TV event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hearing him refer to Ram Charan as the ‘New Age MegaStar’ brought me immense happiness.”
“పుత్రోత్సాహము తండ్రికి పుత్రుడు జన్మించినపుడే పుట్టదు, జనులా పుత్రుని గనుగొని పొగడగా, పుత్రోత్సాహంబు నాడు పొందుర సుమతీ!”— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 24, 2026
నిన్న ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోది గారు పాల్గొన్న రిపబ్లిక్ టీవీ కార్యక్రమంలో రామ్ చరణ్ను “𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝘼𝙜𝙚 𝙈𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙧” అని సంబోధించడం నాకు ఎంతో ఆనందాన్ని… pic.twitter.com/sbddqa3m61
The actor went on to praise Ram Charan’s journey and achievements in cinema. It further read, “Seeing the recognition and respect that Charan is receiving on such prestigious platforms fills me with pride as a father. Through his hard work, dedication, and acting talent, he has earned not only the love of audiences but also remarkable recognition across the country, which is truly gratifying.”
Chiranjeevi also expressed hope for his son’s future and wished him continued success. His message concluded, “I wholeheartedly wish for him to scale even greater heights in the future and further expand the glory of Telugu cinema on the global stage.”
Ram Charan, one of the leading stars of Indian cinema today, has enjoyed growing national and international recognition following the success of RRR. The actor is currently enjoying the success of his ongoing theatrical film Peddi.
Earlier, Ram Charan had also thanked Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for inviting him to the summit and shared details of his interaction with Prime Minister Modi.
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