Chiranjeevi Attends Davos World Economic Forum After Special Invite From CM Revanth Reddy

Later, while speaking with Chiranjeevi, Revanth Reddy said that he had watched the latest movie, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, with his family and enjoyed it immensely. On this occasion, the CM congratulated Chiranjeevi. Chiranjeevi had gone to Switzerland with his family for a vacation. Since the World Economic Forum was taking place in Davos at the same time, CM Revanth Reddy invited Chiranjeevi to attend.

Hyderabad: Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi participated in the World Economic Forum being held in Davos, Switzerland, along with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Upon learning that Chiranjeevi was in Zurich, Switzerland, the Chief Minister invited him to the summit, and he attended. Chiranjeevi viewed the Telangana Rising-2047 Vision Document unveiled at the summit venue. This document reflected Telangana's development perspective on an international platform.

Meanwhile, at the Davos summit, the Telangana government signed agreements with several international organisations on investments and technological cooperation in the state. Tech giant Google has come forward to work with the state government in various sectors. It expressed its willingness to partner with the state government in addressing issues related to agriculture, climate change, and urban pollution. It also expressed readiness to collaborate in traffic control, cybersecurity, agriculture, and startups. Revanth Reddy met with Google Asia Pacific Area President Sanjay Gupta in Davos.

FMCG company Unilever has expressed interest in setting up a Global Capability Center in Hyderabad. In this regard, the Chief Minister's team met with Unilever's Chief Supply Chain and Operations Officer, Willem Uijen. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy explained that Hyderabad is rapidly becoming a hub for global capability centres.

Davos visit until January 23: The Chief Minister addressed a high-level meeting in Davos on the topic of Intelligent Infrastructure for Building Competitiveness. The Chief Minister clarified that the government's goal is to make public services in Telangana more efficient by utilising artificial intelligence. The state delegation's visit to Davos will continue until January 23. He travelled to Davos along with Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Government Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Chief Minister's Special Secretary Ajit Reddy, and others.