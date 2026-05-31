'Don't Repost Theatre Scene': Chinmayi Sripaada Faces Backlash After Reacting To Preity Mukundhan's Viral 'Blast' Fight Scene
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada faced criticism online after reacting to a viral theatre-recorded clip from Blast, with users accusing her of promoting piracy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 31, 2026 at 12:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi Sripaada has found herself at the centre of an online debate after reacting to a viral fight scene from the recently released action film Blast. The clip, featuring actor Preity Mukundhan, has been widely shared on social media over the past few days, but many users pointed out that it appeared to have been recorded inside a theatre.
The controversy began when an X (formerly Twitter) user shared a 54-second video from Blast. The scene shows Preity Mukundhan's character travelling in a cab late at night. After asking the driver to stop the vehicle, she shocks the passengers by revealing that she is not the one getting down. She then launches into an action-packed fight sequence against a man sitting beside her, seemingly for harassing her.
The scene quickly caught the attention of movie fans, with many praising Preity's screen presence and action skills. Chinmayi was among those impressed. Reposting the clip on her X account, she simply wrote, "whattay wow :)."
However, the post soon triggered criticism from several social media users. Since the video appeared to be filmed inside a theatre, many argued that sharing it amounted to promoting pirated content, especially when the film had been released only recently.
Several users flooded the comments section with objections. One person wrote, "Its Unethical to share the Content From the Movie just Released 2 days ago." Another tagged law enforcement authorities and commented, "@tnpoliceoffl piracy content is being shared." Some users directly urged Chinmayi to remove the post, writing, "Don't repost theatre scene mam" and "Leaking theater videos?"
Meanwhile, Blast has been enjoying a strong run at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. Directed by debutant filmmaker Subash K. Raj and produced by AGS Entertainment, the martial arts action drama stars Arjun Sarja, Abhirami and Preity Mukundhan in lead roles. The film witnessed impressive growth during its opening weekend.
According to trade estimates, Blast collected Rs 3.90 crore on day 3, marking an 81.4 percent jump from its day 2 earnings of Rs 2.15 crore. The film's total India net collection currently stands at Rs 7.30 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 8.42 crore. Overseas markets have also contributed strongly, with the film earning Rs 4.05 crore internationally. As a result, Blast has crossed Rs 12 crore worldwide, with total global collections estimated at Rs 12.47 crore after three days.
Tamil Nadu remains the film's strongest market, driven by positive audience response to its action sequences and family-oriented storyline. The film follows karate practitioner Rajaraman, played by Arjun Sarja, whose peaceful life with his wife and daughter is disrupted by powerful enemies, forcing the family to fight back.