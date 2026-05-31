ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Don't Repost Theatre Scene': Chinmayi Sripaada Faces Backlash After Reacting To Preity Mukundhan's Viral 'Blast' Fight Scene

Hyderabad: Singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi Sripaada has found herself at the centre of an online debate after reacting to a viral fight scene from the recently released action film Blast. The clip, featuring actor Preity Mukundhan, has been widely shared on social media over the past few days, but many users pointed out that it appeared to have been recorded inside a theatre.

The controversy began when an X (formerly Twitter) user shared a 54-second video from Blast. The scene shows Preity Mukundhan's character travelling in a cab late at night. After asking the driver to stop the vehicle, she shocks the passengers by revealing that she is not the one getting down. She then launches into an action-packed fight sequence against a man sitting beside her, seemingly for harassing her.

The scene quickly caught the attention of movie fans, with many praising Preity's screen presence and action skills. Chinmayi was among those impressed. Reposting the clip on her X account, she simply wrote, "whattay wow :)."