ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Kabir Pahwa, A 9-Year-Old From Gurugram, Who Sent Chills Down Many Spines As Young Ticket In Toxic

Nine-year-old child actor Kabir Pahwa landed his breakout role as the young version of Yash's character (Ticket) in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups after impressing director Geetu Mohandas and the team with a powerful audition. This was about two years back and he recalls enacting an emotional and lengthy scene from a Hollywood movie.

“I was seven at that point of time ...the scene was about a son losing his father in a war and he comes to know about the tragedy over the phone. I had to act as a helpless son and weep on learning that my ‘father’ is dying. The director loved my performance and then I was given a scene from Toxic,” Pahwa, a resident of Gurugram, tells ETV Bharat in an exclusive conversation. The young actor is known for his work in projects like Shastry Viruddh Shastry, Opium, Raakh, and now the defining project -- Toxic that could be the turning point in his career.

“Toxic has been getting mixed reviews but my performance is being appreciated, the response has been really very nice,” says Pahwa, who was noticed immediately after Toxic’s trailer was released. "Many people told me I gave chills to their spine. Some people said I was very natural, some said I looked scary but most felt I acted well,” he says. “I wasn’t scared doing any scene, I just wanted to live up to the expectations of the audience,” he adds.

In Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, a period action thriller set in the post-independence era around 1947, the role of Ticket forms an important part of the narrative. The Kannada superstar plays the adult Ticket; the younger version is portrayed by Pahwa. At a tender age, Pahwa pulled off an extensive underwater sequence that is crucial to the events shown in the movie. He performed a demanding car-drowning sequence inside a 17-foot-deep pool without using VFX for which he underwent four months of continuous swimming training to safely handle the deep-water underwater shots.

While Pahwa has not watched the film due to its 'A' rated certificate, he says that the drowning scene is his favourite and that his ‘favourite’ actor Yash supported him throughout and prioritised his safety during the scene. Pahwa credits star Yash and director Geetu Mohandas for guiding him through the intense filming process and ensuring his safety. “Geetu ma’am is a perfectionist; I needed to deliver the best. The brief from her was to be perfect and be the best,” says Pahwa.

“The car drowning scene is my favourite. I took up swimming classes for four months. It was a really nice experience for me under the water, and I gave it my best. Yash sir made me feel very comfortable throughout the making of the film. He made sure that I would go inside the water safely and made sure nothing happened to me. Heater was organised for me; there were two spot boys and other team members who looked after me. Swimming underwater was challenging and the other challenge was keeping my eyes open,” he says.