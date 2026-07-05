ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pandavani Icon Teejan Bai Passes Away

Durg: Teejan Bai, the renowned Pandavani singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee who brought global recognition to Chhattisgarh's folk culture, passed away at AIIMS Raipur early Sunday morning.

Teejan Bai, who had been unwell for a long time and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Raipur, breathed her last at around 3.15 am. The news of her passing has sent a wave of grief through the art and cultural communities of not just the state, but the entire country. With her unique singing style and captivating performances, Teejan Bai took the Pandavani folk ballad tradition to international stages.

Bringing the tales of the Mahabharata to life through her powerful voice, acting, and emotive delivery, she enhanced the prestige of Chhattisgarh's rich folk culture by performing thousands of times both in India and abroad. "Mata-ji passed away today. Her last rites will be performed in Ganiyari village in accordance with all rituals," said Renu Teejan Bai, her daughter-in-law

In recognition of her invaluable contributions to the field of folk art and culture, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan, and, subsequently, the Padma Vibhushan—the country's second-highest civilian award. Additionally, she received numerous national and international honours, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

Teejan Bai's performance depicting the slaying of Dushasana in the Pandavani tradition gained worldwide popularity. In 1980, she travelled as a cultural ambassador to countries including England, France, Switzerland, Germany, Turkey, Malta, Cyprus, Romania, and Mauritius.