Pandavani Icon Teejan Bai Passes Away
Bringing the tales of the Mahabharata to life through her powerful voice, acting, and emotive delivery, she enhanced the prestige of Chhattisgarh's rich folk culture.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 9:03 AM IST
Durg: Teejan Bai, the renowned Pandavani singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee who brought global recognition to Chhattisgarh's folk culture, passed away at AIIMS Raipur early Sunday morning.
Teejan Bai, who had been unwell for a long time and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Raipur, breathed her last at around 3.15 am. The news of her passing has sent a wave of grief through the art and cultural communities of not just the state, but the entire country. With her unique singing style and captivating performances, Teejan Bai took the Pandavani folk ballad tradition to international stages.
Bringing the tales of the Mahabharata to life through her powerful voice, acting, and emotive delivery, she enhanced the prestige of Chhattisgarh's rich folk culture by performing thousands of times both in India and abroad. "Mata-ji passed away today. Her last rites will be performed in Ganiyari village in accordance with all rituals," said Renu Teejan Bai, her daughter-in-law
In recognition of her invaluable contributions to the field of folk art and culture, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan, and, subsequently, the Padma Vibhushan—the country's second-highest civilian award. Additionally, she received numerous national and international honours, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.
Teejan Bai's performance depicting the slaying of Dushasana in the Pandavani tradition gained worldwide popularity. In 1980, she travelled as a cultural ambassador to countries including England, France, Switzerland, Germany, Turkey, Malta, Cyprus, Romania, and Mauritius.
Teejan Bai received the Padma Shri award in 1988. She was honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1995. In 2003, she was conferred the Padma Bhushan for her contributions to the field of art. In 2007, she was honoured with the 'Nritya Shiromani' title. In 2017, she was awarded an honorary D.Litt. degree by Khairagarh Music University. She was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2019. Teejan Bai has received four honorary D.Litt. degrees and was also honoured with the Fukuoka Prize in Japan.
PM Modi Offers Condolences
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of the legendary Pandavani singer Teejan Bai. In a post on X, he said, I am deeply saddened by the passing of the renowned Pandavani singer Tijan Bai ji. Through her grand performances, she gave this folk art form of Chhattisgarh a unique identity across the world. Her departure is an irreplaceable loss to the world of art and culture. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with her family and admirers. Om Shanti!
सुप्रसिद्ध पंडवानी गायिका तीजन बाई जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उन्होंने छत्तीसगढ़ की इस लोक कला को अपनी भव्य प्रस्तुति से दुनियाभर में एक विशिष्ट पहचान दिलाई। उनका जाना कला एवं संस्कृति जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2026
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also offered condolences. "Today, Smt. Teejan Bai has passed away. She was honoured with the Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan awards. Through 'Pandavani' (folk singing), she made Chhattisgarh famous across the nation and the world. I pay my humble tribute to her and pray to God to grant peace to her soul and a place at His feet. May God give strength to her bereaved family to bear this loss in this hour of grief," the Chief Minister said.
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