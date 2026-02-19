ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: First Actor To Play Maratha King And Others Who Followed

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: Stars Who Played The Iconic Maratha King ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: Today, on February 19, Maharashtra celebrates the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The warrior-king is remembered as a brave ruler who founded the Maratha Empire. He fought powerful enemies and built a strong kingdom. Shivaji Maharaj's story has inspired many books, dramas, films and television shows over the years. On this special day, let us take a look at some actors who played the great Maratha king on screen. One of the earliest and most memorable portrayals came from Chandrakant Mandhare in the 1952 Marathi film Chhatrapati Shivaji, directed by Bhalji Pendharkar. The film was among the first Marathi movies to tell the full story of Shivaji Maharaj. Even today, many people say they picture Mandhare when they think of Maharaj. His strong screen presence and powerful dialogue delivery left a deep mark. But before that, the 1933 film Sinhagad, directed by V. Shantaram, also showed Shivaji Maharaj as an important character. The role was played by Ganpat G. Shinde. The film focused on bravery and sacrifice, and it showed the king as a guiding force behind his soldiers.