Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: First Actor To Play Maratha King And Others Who Followed

On Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026, we revisit actors who portrayed the legendary Maratha warrior-king onscreen, from classic Marathi films to upcoming grand historical epics.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: Stars Who Played The Iconic Maratha King
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: Stars Who Played The Iconic Maratha King (Photo: Film Posters)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : February 19, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST

Hyderabad: Today, on February 19, Maharashtra celebrates the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The warrior-king is remembered as a brave ruler who founded the Maratha Empire. He fought powerful enemies and built a strong kingdom. Shivaji Maharaj's story has inspired many books, dramas, films and television shows over the years. On this special day, let us take a look at some actors who played the great Maratha king on screen.

One of the earliest and most memorable portrayals came from Chandrakant Mandhare in the 1952 Marathi film Chhatrapati Shivaji, directed by Bhalji Pendharkar. The film was among the first Marathi movies to tell the full story of Shivaji Maharaj. Even today, many people say they picture Mandhare when they think of Maharaj. His strong screen presence and powerful dialogue delivery left a deep mark.

But before that, the 1933 film Sinhagad, directed by V. Shantaram, also showed Shivaji Maharaj as an important character. The role was played by Ganpat G. Shinde. The film focused on bravery and sacrifice, and it showed the king as a guiding force behind his soldiers.

In recent years, Marathi cinema once again brought Shivaji Maharaj's story to life. Chinmay Mandlekar played the role in Fatteshikast and Pawankhind, directed by Digpal Lanjekar. His performance was strong and emotional. He showed Maharaj as both a fearless leader and a thoughtful ruler.

In the 2009 film Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy!, Mahesh Manjrekar portrayed Shivaji Maharaj in a different way. The film connected the king's values to modern times. It reminded viewers that Shivaji Maharaj's thoughts still inspire people today.

On television, Amol Kolhe became widely loved for his role in Raja Shivchhatrapati. His performance was so popular that the show was aired again years later. Many viewers felt he truly brought Maharaj's personality to life.

Shivaji Jayanti 2026: Actors Who Brought Shivaji Maharaj to Life
Shivaji Jayanti 2026: Actors Who Brought Shivaji Maharaj to Life (Photo: IANS)

In Hindi cinema, Sharad Kelkar played Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Though his role was not very long, his powerful presence was noticed by audiences across India.

Shivaji Jayanti 2026: Actors Who Brought Shivaji Maharaj to Life
Shivaji Jayanti 2026: Actors Who Brought Shivaji Maharaj to Life (Photo: IANS)

Recently, the film Chhaava showed the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. While it focuses on Shivaji Maharaj's son, it once again reminds viewers of the strong legacy left behind by the great king.

Now, new films are being planned on Shivaji Maharaj's life. Riteish Deshmukh will direct and star in Raja Shivaji, which is set to release in 2026. Rishab Shetty will also play the warrior-king in The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Another delayed film, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, features Akshay Kumar as Shivaji Maharaj.

