ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chaos Marks Daler Mehndi Performance As Artist Was Found Lip-Syncing To Pre-Recorded Tracks

Bollywood singer and pop star Daler Mehndi ( IANS )

Narendranagar: Chaos and public anger marked the cultural evening at Siddhpeeth Maa Shri Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Narendranagar town in Uttarakhand, when spectators were left disappointed and annoyed upon seeing Bollywood singer and pop star Daler Mehndi lip-syncing to songs in what was supposed to be a live concert.

Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, who was the Chief Guest at the event, went on stage and expressed his strong displeasure directly to Mehndi.

It is learnt that after singing two songs, Mehndi’s performance was marked by a soundtrack of someone else's voice in the background. Seeing this ‘deception’, the locals got annoyed and conveyed that they had come to hear Mehndi’s live voice, not a fake background soundtrack. "The people of Narendranagar have come here to hear you live, not to watch you perform to a dubbing or recorded voice. This is an insult to the stage of this historic fair and to the sentiments of the audience of Devbhoomi," said Uniyal to Mehndi. After this direct interruption by the minister, there was silence on the stage for some time. The chaos on stage and the audience's outrage led to chaos and commotion in the pandal. The Police and the administration calmed the agitated audience and maintained security and order in the entire pandal.