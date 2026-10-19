Chaos Marks Daler Mehndi Performance As Artist Was Found Lip-Syncing To Pre-Recorded Tracks
Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, who was the Chief Guest at the event, went on stage and expressed his strong displeasure directly to Mehndi
Published : October 19, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Narendranagar: Chaos and public anger marked the cultural evening at Siddhpeeth Maa Shri Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Narendranagar town in Uttarakhand, when spectators were left disappointed and annoyed upon seeing Bollywood singer and pop star Daler Mehndi lip-syncing to songs in what was supposed to be a live concert.
Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, who was the Chief Guest at the event, went on stage and expressed his strong displeasure directly to Mehndi.
It is learnt that after singing two songs, Mehndi’s performance was marked by a soundtrack of someone else's voice in the background. Seeing this ‘deception’, the locals got annoyed and conveyed that they had come to hear Mehndi’s live voice, not a fake background soundtrack.
'इतना पैसा देकर आपको बुलाया है....', सिंगर दलेर मेहंदी पर भड़के मंत्री, बीच प्रोग्राम मंच पर हंगामा #dalermehndi #singer #kunjapurimela #subodhuniyal @SubodhUniyal1 @dalermehndi खबर के लिए नीचे दिए लिंक पर क्लिक करें https://t.co/7Q252o2NTG https://t.co/lbxuBHENEK— ETVBharat Uttarakhand (@ETVBharatUK) October 19, 2026
"The people of Narendranagar have come here to hear you live, not to watch you perform to a dubbing or recorded voice. This is an insult to the stage of this historic fair and to the sentiments of the audience of Devbhoomi," said Uniyal to Mehndi.
After this direct interruption by the minister, there was silence on the stage for some time. The chaos on stage and the audience's outrage led to chaos and commotion in the pandal. The Police and the administration calmed the agitated audience and maintained security and order in the entire pandal.
Amid this controversy, the Mela Committee that had organised the event said that renowned singer Sunanda Sharma was originally scheduled to perform on the scheduled date, but her event had to be cancelled abruptly at the last minute due to health concerns.
Following this, Mehndi was hastily contacted just two days ago and requested to perform. This change in a short time frame led to significant logistical and technical difficulties.
When the singer was questioned by the Committee backstage at the end of the programme, he defended his position, saying, “I wasn't in a position to perform live due to my ill health. To ensure that the show ran smoothly, my technical team and organisers had to resort to background tracks and supporting sound. I have always received immense love from the people of Devbhoomi, and I respect them."
Meanwhile, Uniyal told ETV Bharat, “ Big artists were invited to entertain the people, but it was seen that they were not able to do their work on the stage. So I went on the stage and reprimanded them.”
The organisers and technical team quickly rectified the arrangements. Once everything was in place, Mehndi's live performance combined with the explosive sound and the music sent the audience into a frenzy. Initially disgruntled, the audience enjoyed the evening.