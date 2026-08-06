Chandigarh Court Summons Salman Khan, Sister Alvira In Rs 3 Cr Being Human Jewellery Fraud Case
The case was filed on a complaint filed by businessman after he alleged that he was induced into opening a Being Human jewellery showroom.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
Chandigarh: A Chandigarh district court has issued summons to actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and the directors of ‘Style and Content Jewellery Pvt. Limited’ in connection with an alleged cheating case linked to a ‘Being Human’ jewellery showroom in the city.
The court has directed all the accused to appear on October 5 and file their responses to the allegations made in the complaint.
The case stems from a complaint filed by Chandigarh-based businessman Arun Gupta, who faced losses worth several crores of rupees after he was allegedly induced into opening a Being Human jewellery showroom in Manimajra on false assurances.
According to the complainant, Gupta had set up a showroom of ‘Being Human’ jewellery in the NAC area of Manimajra at a cost of around Rs 3 crore. For this, he entered into an agreement with ‘Style Quotient Jewellery Private Limited’ and followed all the conditions laid down by the company.
He claimed that about Rs 1 crore was spent on setting up the showroom, while the store also stocked ‘Being Human’ brand jewellery.
The complaint also alleged that six persons associated with the company induced them to invest in this project by promising huge business benefits and full support. But, after the showroom was opened, the company neither provided the necessary support nor ensured continuous supply to run the business.
Gupta also alleged that the store supplying the ‘Being Human’ brand of jewellery was closed in February 2020, due to which he could not get new stock. Due to the shortage of stock, the showroom's business was affected, and he had to suffer huge financial losses.
Currently, the court has issued summons to all the named accused in this case and asked them to appear on October 5 and file a reply in their favour. The court will decide the further course of action in this case during the next hearing.
These allegations have been made by the complainant, and the court has not yet given any final decision on them.
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