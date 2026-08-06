ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chandigarh Court Summons Salman Khan, Sister Alvira In Rs 3 Cr Being Human Jewellery Fraud Case

Chandigarh: A Chandigarh district court has issued summons to actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and the directors of ‘Style and Content Jewellery Pvt. Limited’ in connection with an alleged cheating case linked to a ‘Being Human’ jewellery showroom in the city.

The court has directed all the accused to appear on October 5 and file their responses to the allegations made in the complaint.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Chandigarh-based businessman Arun Gupta, who faced losses worth several crores of rupees after he was allegedly induced into opening a Being Human jewellery showroom in Manimajra on false assurances.

According to the complainant, Gupta had set up a showroom of ‘Being Human’ jewellery in the NAC area of ​​Manimajra at a cost of around Rs 3 crore. For this, he entered into an agreement with ‘Style Quotient Jewellery Private Limited’ and followed all the conditions laid down by the company.

He claimed that about Rs 1 crore was spent on setting up the showroom, while the store also stocked ‘Being Human’ brand jewellery.