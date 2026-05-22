Chand Mera Dil X Review: Netizens Say Ananya & Lakshya's Film Understands Modern Relationships Better Than Recent Romances
Chand Mera Dil receives positive reactions on X, with viewers praising Ananya Panday and Lakshya's chemistry, emotional story, and music.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 22, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil finally hit theatres today, May 22, and the film has opened to positive reactions from audiences. Directed by Vivek Soni, the movie is being praised for its emotional storytelling, music, and the chemistry between the lead pair.
Soon after the first shows ended, social media platform X was flooded with reactions from moviegoers. Many viewers called the film a refreshing romantic drama that connects well with today’s generation and modern relationships. While a section of the audience felt the second half could have been stronger, most people still recommended the film for its emotional impact and performances.
One user wrote, “Looks like #ChandMeraDil understands modern relationships better than most recent Bollywood romances.”
Looks like #ChandMeraDil understands modern relationships better than most recent Bollywood romances.#Lakshya #AnanyaPanday #Bollywood https://t.co/92M7ZE6Uqp pic.twitter.com/s7pBLwHqCz— Akash Patil (@AkzPatil) May 22, 2026
Another viewer, who gave the film four stars, praised the lead actors and wrote, “Soulful romantic film that truly connects. #Lakshya is outstanding in an intense romantic role while #AnanyaPanday delivers one of her best performances yet. Beautiful music, strong emotions, heartfelt chemistry make this a pure big-screen experience.”
#ChandMeraDil ⭐⭐⭐⭐— Sagar Talkies (@SagarTalkies) May 22, 2026
Soulful romantic film that truly connects ❤️#Lakshya is outstanding in an intense romantic role while #AnanyaPanday delivers one of her best performances yet 💥
Beautiful music,strong emotions heartfelt chemistry make this a pure big-screen experience pic.twitter.com/XpwNkhdnNW
Several users also spoke about the emotional turn the film takes in the latter half. A tweet read, “Seems like #ChandMeraDil starts as 'aww cute romance' and ends with audiences staring at the theatre ceiling emotionally damaged. That shift from sweetness to emotional intensity is what’s making people connect with it.”
Seems like #ChandMeraDil starts as “aww cute romance” and ends with audiences staring at the theatre ceiling emotionally damaged 😭❤️🎬— Shiv Kumar (@Shivu112005) May 22, 2026
That shift from sweetness to emotional intensity is what’s making people connect with it 🤝✨
Another social media user shared, “Looks like #ChandMeraDil quietly entered as a cute romance and then emotionally attacked everyone in the second half. Good music + heartfelt drama + surprising performances is always a winning combo.”
Looks like #ChandMeraDil quietly entered as a cute romance and then emotionally attacked everyone in the second half 😭❤️🎬— Shiv Kumar (@Shivu112005) May 22, 2026
Good music + heartfelt drama + surprising performances is always a winning combo 🤝✨
The performances of Ananya Panday and Lakshya have especially received appreciation online. Fans feel the two actors have delivered sincere performances that add depth to the emotional love story.
Talking about the box office, Chand Mera Dil has shown a decent start on its opening day. According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has so far earned Rs 0.78 crore net in India across 2,309 shows by the morning. The film reportedly recorded 6.62 per cent overall Hindi occupancy in the morning shows.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also praised the makers’ strategy of keeping affordable ticket prices on the opening day. Ticket prices were reportedly kept at Rs 149 before 5 pm and Rs 199 after 5 pm to attract young audiences and encourage word of mouth.