ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chand Mera Dil X Review: Netizens Say Ananya & Lakshya's Film Understands Modern Relationships Better Than Recent Romances

Hyderabad: Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil finally hit theatres today, May 22, and the film has opened to positive reactions from audiences. Directed by Vivek Soni, the movie is being praised for its emotional storytelling, music, and the chemistry between the lead pair.

Soon after the first shows ended, social media platform X was flooded with reactions from moviegoers. Many viewers called the film a refreshing romantic drama that connects well with today’s generation and modern relationships. While a section of the audience felt the second half could have been stronger, most people still recommended the film for its emotional impact and performances.

One user wrote, “Looks like #ChandMeraDil understands modern relationships better than most recent Bollywood romances.”

Another viewer, who gave the film four stars, praised the lead actors and wrote, “Soulful romantic film that truly connects. #Lakshya is outstanding in an intense romantic role while #AnanyaPanday delivers one of her best performances yet. Beautiful music, strong emotions, heartfelt chemistry make this a pure big-screen experience.”