ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chand Mera Dil Trailer Out: Ananya Panday Chooses Self-Respect Over Love In Romantic Musical

The trailer opens with Aarav repeatedly apologising to Chandni, hinting at trouble in their relationship right from the beginning. What follows are moments of love, happiness and emotional closeness between the couple. However, the mood soon changes as misunderstandings and emotional conflict begin to take over their relationship.

After creating buzz with its teaser and songs over the past few days, the makers unveiled the official trailer on May 11. The nearly three-minute glimpse introduces viewers to the passionate yet complicated love story of Aarav and Chandni, played by Lakshya and Ananya.

Hyderabad: The trailer of Chand Mera Dil is finally out, and it promises an emotional mix of romance and heartbreak. Starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya in lead roles, the much-awaited romantic musical is set to release in theatres on May 22. Directed by Vivek Soni and backed by Dharma Productions, the film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ananya and Lakshya.

One dialogue in particular has caught the audience's attention. During a phone conversation, Ananya's character says, "Izzat pyaar se badi hoti hai," suggesting that self-respect matters more than love. The powerful line appears to be the emotional core of the film and has already become one of the most discussed moments from the trailer online.

Sharing the trailer on X, Ananya Panday wrote, "A love story that's not perfect, not planned, just a little real." Fans quickly reacted to the post, praising the fresh pairing and the emotional tone of the film. Many viewers also appreciated the realistic portrayal of modern relationships shown in the trailer.

The film's music has also become a major talking point. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the soundtrack carries a soft romantic feel that blends well with the emotional storyline. The title track, sung by Faheem Abdullah, has already started gaining popularity among listeners. Speaking about the title song, director Vivek Soni shared that the track is especially close to his heart because it captures emotions in a simple and honest way. He said the song gently introduces audiences to the world of the film and its characters.

Apart from Ananya and Lakshya, Chand Mera Dil also stars Aastha Singh, Elvis Jose and Pratham Rathod in important roles. The film was originally scheduled to release earlier this year but was later postponed to May 22. Interestingly, the movie has now avoided a box office clash with Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde's romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which has been pushed to June 5.

After its theatrical run, Chand Mera Dil will stream on JioHotstar. While the makers have not announced an official OTT release date yet, media reports suggest that the film could arrive on the platform around 45 to 60 days after its release in theatres. On the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Call Me Bae 2, while Lakshya continues to build his career after earning praise for Kill and his recent appearance in Aryan Khan's series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.