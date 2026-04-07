ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chand Mera Dil Teaser: Ananya Panday, Lakshya Promise Intense Campus Romance With Emotional Twist

The teaser introduces viewers to Chandni and Aarav, played by Ananya Panday and Lakshya respectively. Both characters are engineering students navigating academic pressure, friendships and the chaos of campus life. Amidst lectures, group hangouts and quiet personal moments, the two find themselves drawn to each other. Their connection grows quickly, hinting at a love that is both deep and impulsive.

Hyderabad: The teaser of Chand Mera Dil has finally been unveiled, offering audiences a glimpse into a passionate and emotional love story set against a college backdrop. Starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, the film promises a youthful romance packed with intensity, vulnerability and self-discovery. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Vivek Soni, the film marks the first on-screen pairing of the two actors.

What stands out in the teaser is its emotional tone. Instead of focusing only on light-hearted romance, the visuals suggest a layered story. The narrative hints that their first love grows faster than life itself, raising questions about whether such intense feelings can survive real-world challenges. The tagline, Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai, reinforces the idea of a love that is bold, raw and unapologetically passionate.

The teaser also showcases the chemistry between Ananya and Lakshya. Their pairing feels fresh and natural. From playful conversations to dramatic confrontations, the glimpses indicate that the film will explore both the highs and lows of young relationships. Visually, the teaser carries the signature romantic aesthetic associated with Dharma Productions. Soft frames, emotional close-ups and sweeping shots of college life create a contemporary feel. The storytelling appears to blend traditional Bollywood romance with a modern perspective on relationships and personal growth.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 22, 2026. With its focus on first love, emotional conflicts and second chances, Chand Mera Dil aims to connect with younger audiences while appealing to fans of classic romance.