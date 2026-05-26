ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chak De India Actor Ramakant Daayama Passes Away, Industry Mourns His Demise

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Ramakant Daayama, best known for his role in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India, passed away on May 26. His demise has left the entertainment industry and his loved ones deeply saddened. Several actors and industry members paid emotional tributes to the late actor.

Actor Shubhangi Latkar, who shared a close bond with Ramakant Daayama, mourned his passing through a heartfelt social media post. Along with an emotional note, she also shared a touching video showing the late actor enjoying time with friends at a gathering. In the clip, Ramakant Daayama was seen singing, dancing, laughing, and living every moment with joy.

Sharing the video, Shubhangi wrote, “Today, we lost a truly beautiful soul… and I am simply speechless. Ramakant Daima was not just a dear friend and family friend to me, but someone I deeply admired and respected. Full of life, warmth, and energy. He truly knew how to enjoy life despite every challenge. A spotenious dancer, a soulful singer, a brilliant actor, and for me, a wise advisor whose words always carried meaning.”

The actor also spoke about his strength and courage during his illness. “He may have looked tiny in appearance, but he was one of the strongest and most courageous people I have known,” she wrote.