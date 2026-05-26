Chak De India Actor Ramakant Daayama Passes Away, Industry Mourns His Demise
Veteran actor Ramakant Daayama, known for Chak De India, passed away on May 26. Actor Shubhangi Latkar and CINTAA paid emotional tributes.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 26, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran actor Ramakant Daayama, best known for his role in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India, passed away on May 26. His demise has left the entertainment industry and his loved ones deeply saddened. Several actors and industry members paid emotional tributes to the late actor.
Actor Shubhangi Latkar, who shared a close bond with Ramakant Daayama, mourned his passing through a heartfelt social media post. Along with an emotional note, she also shared a touching video showing the late actor enjoying time with friends at a gathering. In the clip, Ramakant Daayama was seen singing, dancing, laughing, and living every moment with joy.
Sharing the video, Shubhangi wrote, “Today, we lost a truly beautiful soul… and I am simply speechless. Ramakant Daima was not just a dear friend and family friend to me, but someone I deeply admired and respected. Full of life, warmth, and energy. He truly knew how to enjoy life despite every challenge. A spotenious dancer, a soulful singer, a brilliant actor, and for me, a wise advisor whose words always carried meaning.”
The actor also spoke about his strength and courage during his illness. “He may have looked tiny in appearance, but he was one of the strongest and most courageous people I have known,” she wrote.
Shubhangi further revealed that the two had planned to work together again after many years. Recalling their unfinished plans, she shared, “We had so many unfinished plans. After years, I truly wished to work with him again. We had decided to do a beautiful Hindi play together. When I requested him, he smiled and said, ‘Let me get well soon.’ We had even planned to present selected beautiful poems together on stage. That dream, too, now remains unfinished…”
Expressing the emptiness left behind by his death, she wrote, “Some losses leave behind a silence that words fail to express. Today feels like one of those days. You will be deeply missed, Ramakant ji. Your warmth, your courage, your art, and your beautiful spirit will always remain alive in our hearts. May your soul rest in peace.”
Meanwhile, the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) also condoled the actor’s demise through an official statement on social media. The association remembered him as a respected former Executive Committee member and praised his contribution to the artist community.
The statement read, “With profound sorrow, CINTAA mourns the passing of Shri Rammakant Daayama, a respected former Executive Committee Member and a cherished part of our fraternity.”
It further read, “His dedication, wisdom, and contribution to the artist community will always be remembered with deep respect and gratitude. He leaves behind a legacy of integrity, warmth, and service that touched countless lives within the industry.”
Ramakant Daayama was also the father of actor and influencer Yashaswini Dayama. Over the years, he worked in several films, television shows, and theatre productions. Along with Chak De! India, he was also known for projects like Dhanak and many acclaimed stage performances.