Chad Lawson Talks Healing Through Music, Indian Influences And His Meditative Album Awakening: The Stillness Within
Pianist Chad Lawson discusses streaming culture, healing through music and Indian influences while reflecting on his meditative album Awakening: The Stillness Within.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 11, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a world driven by endless scrolling, short videos and shrinking attention spans, pianist and composer Chad Lawson is choosing a very different path. Instead of creating music designed to instantly grab listeners, Lawson wants his work to feel like a quiet space people can return to whenever they need calm, comfort or emotional healing.
The celebrated musician, known for blending classical music with ambient textures, has now taken that idea even further with his latest album, Awakening: The Stillness Within. Presented by Vedam Records in collaboration with Decca Records, the project combines Western classical piano with Indian spiritual traditions, healing frequencies, chants and meditative sounds.
Lawson, who previously topped Billboard's Classical Albums chart with his reinterpretations of Chopin, describes the album as a deeply personal and healing experience. Featuring collaborations with artists like Rasika Shekar, Purbayan Chatterjee, Nush Lewis and sound healer Paayal Lal, the album explores stillness in a fast-moving digital age.
In this conversation, Chad Lawson speaks about resisting algorithm-driven music culture, the emotional power of silence, the influence of Indian music on his artistic journey and why he believes listeners today are searching for more stillness than ever before.
In an era dominated by quick skips and short attention spans, how do you create music that asks listeners to slow down?
Honestly, I don't think you can ask people to slow down. People slow down only when they're ready. My job is simply to create something that’s waiting for them when that moment arrives.
I believe in "never chase, attract." The music just exists quietly. It breathes and waits. If someone walks into that space needing comfort or calm, they'll feel it. I think people are exhausted from constantly being pulled in every direction online. They don't need another voice demanding attention. They need a space that asks nothing from them. That's what I try to create with my music. A space, not a demand. The people who need it usually find it.
Do you feel pressure to adapt your music to fit algorithm-driven listening habits?
Not really. It's a conscious decision for me. The moment you start creating music for skip rates or streaming numbers, you stop making music for people. You start making it for a system. The algorithm isn't my audience. The listener is. I've always been someone who stays away from attention and the spotlight anyway. But I've learned that if my music can bring healing, hope or peace to even one person during a difficult moment, then it has already fulfilled its purpose.
Sometimes songs take time to find people. A track might not connect immediately, but may become meaningful years later. I'm okay with that. I'd rather create something that lingers emotionally than something that performs well for a week.
Tracks today often try to hook listeners instantly. How does "Still Waters" approach that differently?
Still Waters doesn't try to hook anyone, and that was intentional. The opening note by Rasika Shekar's bansuri already sets the emotional tone. There's a breath inside that note before the sound fully arrives. I think listeners quietly decide in that moment whether they want to stay with the song.
We wanted the piece to feel like an invitation rather than a performance, trying to convince someone. The song assumes the listener has already chosen to be present. From there, it simply gives them room to arrive emotionally. That's very different from modern music culture, where the first few seconds are designed to immediately capture attention.
Do streaming platforms influence the way you think about song structure or pacing?
I'm aware of streaming platforms, of course. But I don't compose around them. If I did, every song would probably be three minutes long with a hook in the first fifteen seconds. But my music follows breath, and breath doesn't care about streaming graphs. Some pieces need ten minutes to unfold. Others are complete in four. I try to respect whatever the music naturally wants to become.
Still Waters is over ten minutes long - around 12 minutes and 30 seconds, actually. That's rare for a single today, and I'm grateful that Vedam Records fully supported that vision. Nobody asked for a shorter version or a radio edit. The focus remained on the emotion and stillness. People can sense when something is created only for streams. Especially now, with AI-generated content becoming more common, listeners immediately recognise when art feels manufactured. The emotional trust disappears. I'd honestly rather lose a stream than lose the soul of the song.
Do you think audiences are craving stillness despite consuming fast content all day?
Absolutely. The popularity of meditation apps, breathwork and sound healing already tells us that people are searching for calm. Fast content fills time, but it doesn't necessarily fill the person emotionally. We've trained ourselves to constantly stay stimulated and "on." Now people are slowly realising how exhausting that can become. Stillness isn't a luxury anymore. It's becoming a form of medicine.
I see it in the messages I receive. Someone writes saying a song helped them through insomnia, anxiety or a difficult emotional moment. Those messages are never really about the music itself. They're about the silence and emotional permission the music created.
How do you measure the success of a track like "Still Waters"?
For me, success is always something intangible. Streaming numbers are nice, but they don't tell me whether the music actually connected emotionally. Success looks like someone writing from a hospital waiting room, saying the song helped them breathe. Or a parent playing the track to help their child sleep. Or someone sitting with a painful memory and allowing the music to stay with them through that moment.
That's what this music is meant for. The real question is: did the song truly meet someone where they were emotionally? If the answer is yes, even once, then the song succeeded. And honestly, the streams eventually come anyway if the music genuinely resonates. Songs become part of people's lives and memories. That kind of connection can't be forced by an algorithm.
What inspires you most about Indian musical traditions?
What moves me most is India's relationship with silence and time. Western music often feels rushed. I come from a jazz background, where I spent years trying to fill every gap with complexity and technical skill. Eventually, I realised that it felt emotionally empty to me personally. Indian music feels different. It doesn't rush emotion. It unfolds slowly and patiently. Working with artists like Rasika Shekar changed the way I listen. There's breath in everything, even instruments that technically don't breathe. A piano can breathe too if you allow space for it.
There's also a deep understanding within Indian musical traditions that sound itself can be healing. You feel centuries of emotional wisdom and spiritual connection in the room when these musicians play. India didn't change my piano playing. It changed the way I listen. And that's a much bigger gift. With Awakening: The Stillness Within, Chad Lawson is doing something increasingly rare in modern music: creating art that doesn't rush the listener.