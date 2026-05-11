ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chad Lawson Talks Healing Through Music, Indian Influences And His Meditative Album Awakening: The Stillness Within

Hyderabad: In a world driven by endless scrolling, short videos and shrinking attention spans, pianist and composer Chad Lawson is choosing a very different path. Instead of creating music designed to instantly grab listeners, Lawson wants his work to feel like a quiet space people can return to whenever they need calm, comfort or emotional healing.

The celebrated musician, known for blending classical music with ambient textures, has now taken that idea even further with his latest album, Awakening: The Stillness Within. Presented by Vedam Records in collaboration with Decca Records, the project combines Western classical piano with Indian spiritual traditions, healing frequencies, chants and meditative sounds.

Pianist Chad Lawson (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Lawson, who previously topped Billboard's Classical Albums chart with his reinterpretations of Chopin, describes the album as a deeply personal and healing experience. Featuring collaborations with artists like Rasika Shekar, Purbayan Chatterjee, Nush Lewis and sound healer Paayal Lal, the album explores stillness in a fast-moving digital age.

In this conversation, Chad Lawson speaks about resisting algorithm-driven music culture, the emotional power of silence, the influence of Indian music on his artistic journey and why he believes listeners today are searching for more stillness than ever before.

In an era dominated by quick skips and short attention spans, how do you create music that asks listeners to slow down?

Honestly, I don't think you can ask people to slow down. People slow down only when they're ready. My job is simply to create something that’s waiting for them when that moment arrives.

I believe in "never chase, attract." The music just exists quietly. It breathes and waits. If someone walks into that space needing comfort or calm, they'll feel it. I think people are exhausted from constantly being pulled in every direction online. They don't need another voice demanding attention. They need a space that asks nothing from them. That's what I try to create with my music. A space, not a demand. The people who need it usually find it.

Do you feel pressure to adapt your music to fit algorithm-driven listening habits?

Not really. It's a conscious decision for me. The moment you start creating music for skip rates or streaming numbers, you stop making music for people. You start making it for a system. The algorithm isn't my audience. The listener is. I've always been someone who stays away from attention and the spotlight anyway. But I've learned that if my music can bring healing, hope or peace to even one person during a difficult moment, then it has already fulfilled its purpose.

Sometimes songs take time to find people. A track might not connect immediately, but may become meaningful years later. I'm okay with that. I'd rather create something that lingers emotionally than something that performs well for a week.

Tracks today often try to hook listeners instantly. How does "Still Waters" approach that differently?