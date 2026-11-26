Ensure Content Originating In Pakistan Is Not Streamed In India: Centre Tells Netflix
According to sources, the centre received several complaints about a possible India release of the Pakistan-based web series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo'.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The centre has asked OTT platform Netflix to ensure that content originating in Pakistan is not streamed in India, government sources told ETV Bharat.
As per sources, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked Netflix to adhere to its advisory dated 8 May 2025 and ensure that streaming content originating in Pakistan is not made available in India. In June last year, Netflix informed the Ministry that it had made no film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India.
The Ministry received several complaints and representations regarding the possible release in India of Pakistan-based web series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, sources added. The show is scheduled to premiere on December 4, 2026. However, Netflix has not yet clarified whether it will be available to viewers in India.
The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) had on Tuesday written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ban the Pakistani series from streaming in India. The organisation had also requested a permanent law banning Pakistani entertainment content across all OTT platforms, television and cinema halls, imposing strict penalties in case of any violation. Stating that 'Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country,' the association recalled the restrictions imposed on Pakistani artists after the Pulwama and Pahalgam attacks.
"After the Pulwama attack, AICWA banned Pakistani artists from working in the Indian film industry. After the Pahalgam attack, the Government of India also imposed restrictions on Pakistani artists and content. On 8 May 2025, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory asking all OTT platforms, streaming services and intermediaries in India to stop streaming Pakistan-origin content, including web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media. Releasing this series goes directly against the spirit of that advisory and against the sentiment of the nation. (sic)", a part of the letter read.
AICWA also asked the government to bring a permanent law with the severest penalties to prevent Pakistani content, artists, and productions from appearing on Indian television, OTT platforms, or cinema screens.
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Film Industry Body Demands Ban On Netflix's First Pakistani Series Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo In India