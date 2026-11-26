ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ensure Content Originating In Pakistan Is Not Streamed In India: Centre Tells Netflix

Netflx logo ( IANS/X )

New Delhi: The centre has asked OTT platform Netflix to ensure that content originating in Pakistan is not streamed in India, government sources told ETV Bharat.

As per sources, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked Netflix to adhere to its advisory dated 8 May 2025 and ensure that streaming content originating in Pakistan is not made available in India. In June last year, Netflix informed the Ministry that it had made no film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India.

The Ministry received several complaints and representations regarding the possible release in India of Pakistan-based web series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, sources added. The show is scheduled to premiere on December 4, 2026. However, Netflix has not yet clarified whether it will be available to viewers in India. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) had on Tuesday written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ban the Pakistani series from streaming in India. The organisation had also requested a permanent law banning Pakistani entertainment content across all OTT platforms, television and cinema halls, imposing strict penalties in case of any violation. Stating that 'Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country,' the association recalled the restrictions imposed on Pakistani artists after the Pulwama and Pahalgam attacks.