Centre Dismisses Reports Claiming 'Jana Nayagan' As Baseless; TN Cyber Crime Police Probe Online Leak
The film is one of the most anticipated, particularly after Vijay’s announced that Jananayagan would be his final film before starting his career in politics.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 9:23 PM IST
Chennai: The Centre on Saturday termed the reports claiming that the Tamil film "Jana Nayagan" starring Vijay was leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as baseless and misleading.
In a post on X, the Press Information Bureau in Maharashtra said, "Reports claiming that the Tamil film “Jana Nayagan” was leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and misleading. CBFC has clarified that it follows a secure KDM (Key Delivery Message) system for all theatrical films submitted for certification. Access to the content is password-protected, and the KDM remains solely with the producer/filmmaker. Without a valid KDM, the film cannot be accessed or viewed. The DCP (Digital Cinema Package) of “Jana Nayagan” was handed over to the applicant in Mumbai on 17 March with due acknowledgement, and has remained with them since."
Reports claiming that the Tamil film “Jana Nayagan” was leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and misleading.— PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) April 11, 2026
CBFC has clarified that it follows a secure KDM (Key Delivery Message) system for all theatrical films submitted for certification.… pic.twitter.com/V8qwL7GotP
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the illegal online release of Jananayagan. Directed by H. Vinoth, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Jananayagan stars actor Vijay in the lead role. The film has been produced by KVN Productions on a massive budget of approximately Rs 500 crore, making it one of the most expensive Tamil films ever made.
Originally scheduled for release during the Pongal festival in 2026, the film’s premiere was postponed due to pending censor certification. Additionally, with the Model Code of Conduct in force in Tamil Nadu ahead of elections, the release was expected to be further delayed until after the polling process.
The film is one of the most anticipated, particularly after Vijay’s announced that Jananayagan would be his final film before starting his career in politics. In an official statement, KVN Productions cautioned the public against downloading or sharing the pirated version of the film on social media and messaging platforms such as Instagram, Telegram, YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and WhatsApp.
- Anyone who has downloaded the film must delete it immediately.
- Legal action will be initiated against individuals found sharing or distributing the pirated content.
Following a formal complaint by the production house, the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing registered a case under relevant legal provisions, including:
- Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, pertaining to computer-related offences.
- Section 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957, which deals with infringement of copyright.
Police have begun a detailed investigation to determine:
- Who leaked the film
- The original source of the leak
- The digital platforms involved in its distribution
Read More: