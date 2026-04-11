ETV Bharat / entertainment

Centre Dismisses Reports Claiming 'Jana Nayagan' As Baseless; TN Cyber Crime Police Probe Online Leak

Chennai: The Centre on Saturday termed the reports claiming that the Tamil film "Jana Nayagan" starring Vijay was leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as baseless and misleading.

In a post on X, the Press Information Bureau in Maharashtra said, "Reports claiming that the Tamil film “Jana Nayagan” was leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and misleading. CBFC has clarified that it follows a secure KDM (Key Delivery Message) system for all theatrical films submitted for certification. Access to the content is password-protected, and the KDM remains solely with the producer/filmmaker. Without a valid KDM, the film cannot be accessed or viewed. The DCP (Digital Cinema Package) of “Jana Nayagan” was handed over to the applicant in Mumbai on 17 March with due acknowledgement, and has remained with them since."

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the illegal online release of Jananayagan. Directed by H. Vinoth, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Jananayagan stars actor Vijay in the lead role. The film has been produced by KVN Productions on a massive budget of approximately Rs 500 crore, making it one of the most expensive Tamil films ever made.