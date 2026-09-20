ETV Bharat / entertainment

Centre Denies Permission For Screening Of 31 Films At 18th IDSFFK

The 18th IDSFFK is scheduled to take place from September 25 to 30 . ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has denied permission for the screening of 31 films at the 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Keralam (IDSFFK), organised by the Keralam State Chalachitra Academy, in Thiruvananthapuram from September 25 to 30.

The films denied approval include 18 films from the official competition/selection section, nine from the International Non-Fiction section, three from the Festival Winners section, one from the Nepal Package, and a Malayalam film.

Titles such as Parliament Street, Sanitised Republic, Caste and Contracts, Globe, Memories of a Window, Birds of War, Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk, and Our Land are among those that failed to secure clearance.

List of 347 Films Submitted

As a list of films must be submitted to the Centre to obtain exemption for screening uncensored movies at film festivals, the Chalachitra Academy submitted a list of 347 films intended for screening at IDSFFK to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, along with applications containing summaries of their themes.