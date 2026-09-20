Centre Denies Permission For Screening Of 31 Films At 18th IDSFFK
Parliament Street, Sanitised Republic, Caste and Contracts, Globe, Memories of a Window, Birds of War, and Our Land are among the titles on the list.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has denied permission for the screening of 31 films at the 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Keralam (IDSFFK), organised by the Keralam State Chalachitra Academy, in Thiruvananthapuram from September 25 to 30.
The films denied approval include 18 films from the official competition/selection section, nine from the International Non-Fiction section, three from the Festival Winners section, one from the Nepal Package, and a Malayalam film.
Titles such as Parliament Street, Sanitised Republic, Caste and Contracts, Globe, Memories of a Window, Birds of War, Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk, and Our Land are among those that failed to secure clearance.
List of 347 Films Submitted
As a list of films must be submitted to the Centre to obtain exemption for screening uncensored movies at film festivals, the Chalachitra Academy submitted a list of 347 films intended for screening at IDSFFK to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, along with applications containing summaries of their themes.
Subsequently, as requested by the ministry, the Academy forwarded detailed synopses and screeners for 40 films. It was following this process that the permission for screening the 31 films was revoked.
Minister Demands Reconsideration of Decision
State Minister for Tourism, Cultural Affairs, and Cinema PC Vishnunath demanded that the I&B ministry reconsider its decision to deny screening permission to certain films selected by the Chalachitra Academy's selection committee.
He pointed out that films screened at an international film festival are chosen by expert committees, and denying permission to screen films selected for the festival through a comprehensive selection process curtails the curatorial freedom of film festivals.
"Documentaries and short films are vital art forms that record diverse social realities and differing perspectives. Providing space for ideas, questions, and debate is the fundamental nature of international film festivals," Vishnunath said, adding that audiences should have the opportunity to watch films and freely evaluate and criticise them.
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